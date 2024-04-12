People Are Sharing The Extremely Small Inconveniences That Can Ruin A Day, And I've Never Felt So Seen In My Life
"Please see cashier."
There's a new trend on X where people are sharing minor inconveniences that can totally derail an entire day.
What is the smallest inconvenience that can ruin your day ??— seriuslynothing (@seriuslynothing) April 8, 2024
Because everyone loves complaining, here's what people are saying are instant day-ruiners.
1. When you hold the door open for someone, and they don't say "thank you."
When I hold the door open for ppl and they don’t say thank you……..I will legit say yeah next time I’m not doin that bullshit https://t.co/NmA0N0zQ84— Stoner Pikachu (@IgnorantAF) April 9, 2024
2. The Netflix "Are you still watching?" screen.
https://t.co/JdVjW4gzn3 pic.twitter.com/sTzKZBOv6n— Tony Lauber ☘️✭ (@tl23soldier) April 9, 2024
3. When your pocket catches a handle.
When a pocket catches on a handle https://t.co/w1KChHo0Uv pic.twitter.com/IpyHDJcmMX— Megs Ain’t Texas 🤠 (@pplanetorange) April 9, 2024
4. When you're a couple cents short on the Starbucks app and have to reload.
When I wanna order from the Starbucks app but I’m like $.10 short now I gotta add $10 whole dollars smh https://t.co/f4GRLXwYJw— 💰 BREEZE 💰 (@Kool_Moe_B) April 9, 2024
5. The tire pressure light coming on in your car.
The tire pressure light randomly coming on ⚠️ https://t.co/clZVgaGhxi— Maybe: Gary 👀 (@ResultsMayGARY) April 8, 2024
6. When all of the forks are dirty.
Going in the kitchen drawer to find out all the forks are in the dishwasher still dirty https://t.co/nZNr9Pqmi5— Jack. (@PrayForJack) April 9, 2024
7. When they forget the condiments in the bag.
Not having the condiments i asked for in my bag https://t.co/P07xH467m0— Kevin Smith (@_LaKev) April 8, 2024
8. When the toothpaste is locked up in Target.
Seeing toothpaste locked up in target https://t.co/b3YKsCK4M1— Dom Mega (@Lew_Muhnotty) April 8, 2024
9. When it's cash only.
Getting to a food spot and finding out they cash only. https://t.co/DYlgPGvrTo— Your Favorite Virgo 🌬️🫴🏾✨ (@BigMamaDeja) April 8, 2024
10. The iPhone "cool down" warning.
This https://t.co/tcgRxWv4P0 pic.twitter.com/rNMeaJhwev— GSE LeLe (@GSE_LilLe) April 9, 2024
11. Getting the cuff of your sleeve wet when you're doing dishes.
Getting the cuff of your sleeve wet when doing the washing up. https://t.co/u3CFtQW0qr— Dan Wade ⚒️ (@danw_1986) April 8, 2024
12. Forgetting your phone was on your lap when you get out of the car.
When I forget my phone is in my lap as Im getting out of a car https://t.co/BJ32VAVByY— ciroć lee ®️ (@alifrm24th) April 9, 2024
13. People taking full carts through the self-checkout.
People taking full carts to self checkout. 😩 Self checkout is for 15 and less! https://t.co/ApL5BLrWbB— Mila (@milamack10) April 8, 2024
14. When the self-checkout says there is an "unexpected item in the bagging area."
"unexpected item in bagging area" LIKE NO, THE FUCK, THERE ISN'T https://t.co/TG0E3jqOo8— peelon musk (@jakesauser) April 8, 2024
15. A small stain on a shirt.
A small stain on my shirt https://t.co/8ocfT3nnjQ— Maverick🏎️ (@MuhindaOwen) April 10, 2024
16. Having to make three turns around a parking lot to find a spot.
Having to make 3 turns to find a parking spot https://t.co/KGYBkvVJ37— The Monday Morning QuarterBLACK (@TheMMQBL) April 9, 2024
17. When your phone tells you to turn the volume down.
This when the song is hitting https://t.co/tIOtf8GhWU pic.twitter.com/qJowjzfHFx— Mikehole 🏳️🌈 (@MichaelDrummey) April 8, 2024
18. When the package says it was delivered when it wasn't.
Package says delivered when it wasn’t. https://t.co/JI8fgZPkvB— Gen is seeing Enhypen & TXT again!! (@GenyF91) April 10, 2024
19. This:
This will set a mofo over the edge https://t.co/CIRGMieOc2 pic.twitter.com/y9DdFhe0yC— General Will (@GamecockWill69) April 8, 2024
20. When someone doesn't turn right on red.
when someone won’t turn right on red FUCKING GO MOVE YOUR ASS https://t.co/hp4nalxRUw— Vianey 🌈 (@vianey_gon) April 10, 2024
21. When you didn't get gas the night before.
Remembering that you needed to get gas in the morning after already running late https://t.co/1NEEZw2S9o— burneraccount (@_Lennyy) April 9, 2024
22. This:
Bros will understand https://t.co/gg2aKfy7NN pic.twitter.com/BNphG339HS— Asta (@LiebeUnderworld) April 10, 2024
23. Forgetting to charge your headphones.
Forgetting to charge my headphones or leaving them at the house. https://t.co/V9WrdKAyVh— 𝔻𝕖𝕠𝕟🥷🏽 (@digableblk_) April 8, 2024
24. Any phone call.
“Free for a quick call it’ll be easer to explain…” https://t.co/qqoPs7AF3o— N E I L (@threestripeneil) April 8, 2024
25. When someone pulls out in front of you and then goes very slow.
Someone pulling out in front of you, then driving under the speed limit. https://t.co/CmwLKe6NRm— Josh Ritter CEO “Certified Bangers™️” (@jritter33) April 8, 2024