People Are Laughing At This FBI Agent's Disguise For A "60 Minutes" Interview Because It Really Is That Bad

"I thought this was an April Fool's Day joke."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

We've all watched TV shows where they interview someone wearing a disguise.

Sometimes they black their faces out.

Silhouetted person by a window with the name &quot;Sharon Johnson&quot; onscreen
FilmRise

Sometimes they blur them.

Person relaxing on a sofa holding a remote control with blurred face for privacy
youtube.com

And other times the person will put a blanket on, pop some sunglasses on, and call it a day.

Person in a humorous blanket disguise with sunglasses giving an interview
Local 12

And now one disguise from a 60 Minutes interview is going viral.

Silhouette of an unidentifiable person with a cap labeled &#x27;72&#x27; amidst a dimly lit setting
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

60 Minutes did a report on Havana Syndrome and they interviewed a FBI agent named "Carrie":

CBS/Twitter: @Olivianuzzi

Yep, this was "Carrie's" disguise:

CBS/Twitter: @hashy_larry

"I don't understand why they didn't just blur her face," one person asked.

CBS/Twitter: @breathtkinan

"Like, what does she normally look like?" another person questioned.

CBS/Twitter: @mousemoney

This person thought it was an April Fool's Day joke.

CBS/Twitter: @SlaterNFL

And this person compared it to a Sia wig.

CBS/Twitter: @steakwilson

Like, it really seemed like a parody...

CBS/ Twitter: @TheRealUnclePe

Either way, I hope "Carrie" from the FBI is doing great, and hopefully she got to keep that Lady Gaga wig!

Woman interviewed on &quot;60 Minutes,&quot; making hand gestures while speaking to a male interviewer off-screen
CBS

Bye!