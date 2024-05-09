    An Unhinged Way Of Making Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches Is Going Viral: "Very Serial Killer Vibes"

    This is rocking the PB&J community to its core.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are one of the elite foods of the world.

    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich on a striped napkin
    Bhofack2 / Getty Images

    Add some chips in the mix (preferably Cape Cods), and it's a straight-up delicacy.

    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a bite taken, next to potato chips and a glass of milk
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    The recipe is simple.

    Fox

    You put jelly on one side. You put the peanut butter on the other. You smack it together. Voila.

    Woman smiling, preparing sandwiches in a home kitchen, various ingredients on counter
    Sdi Productions / Getty Images

    Wrong.

    Fox

    Someone is going viral for mixing the peanut butter and jelly first.

    Does anyone else mix the pb & j first pic.twitter.com/xVYrqxuUW5

    — Rota (@pli_cachete) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @pli_cachete

    Let's just say people aren't happy about it.

    this man will not see the kingdom of heaven https://t.co/FGGHBdcaDI

    — Marmot (@MarmotRespecter) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @MarmotRespecter

    "Sit tight buddy, dont worry, the police are on the way," one person warned.

    Sit tight buddy don’t worry the police are on the way https://t.co/bBCAgAR4Vq pic.twitter.com/s12E0gu7Fa

    — B (@_UncleRufus_) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @_UncleRufus_

    Another person called it straight up anarchy.

    Anarchy. https://t.co/vo8QyH2uOw

    — Chuck Suffel (@Chuck_Suffel) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @Chuck_Suffel

    And this person called it "serial killer vibes."

    Very serial killer vibes. https://t.co/WmqwYeOqvQ

    — JR (@JayRRogers) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @JayRRogers

    Not everyone is disgusted by it, though!

    this looks kinda good lol https://t.co/q1Kh3yqjjj pic.twitter.com/jrGvZ6yIpo

    — ‘ (@jkbrainrot) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @jkbrainrot

    "Wait, you're onto something," one person cautiously said.

    Wait u onto something https://t.co/XULu418BDb pic.twitter.com/poNDCsiVJl

    — Sanadara👱🏾‍♀️ (@mssanadara) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @mssanadara

    Either way, as this person said, "Never in my 32 years of living has this ever crossed my mind."

    Never in my 32 years of living that this has ever crossed my mind https://t.co/PsMLTIlOUq

    — K.Y.R.I (@VividDope) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @VividDope

    Thoughts, feelings, concerns?

    Fox