    I'm 99% Sure Patrick Dempsey Is The 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Because Of These Viral Pictures

    I'm convinced they saw these pics back in August and called it right then and there.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Patrick Dempsey is People Magazine's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive!

    jimmy kimmel about to reveal the magazine&#x27;s cover star
    Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Which, yeah, I'll allow it.

    closeup of patrick on the red carpet
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

    But there's a pretty good explanation for his crowning, and it's a tweet from earlier this year that went viral.

    closeup of him in asuit
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    This was the tweet:

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @21metgala

    Those two pictures from the Venice Film festival went super viral.

    Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

    We're talking over 15,000 reposts!

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @thabi2you

    It was like everyone had their McDreamy sexual awakening all over again.

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @chaiandbiscuit_

    Horny internet people immediately took notice.

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @juicyfatcoot

    "Salt & pepper & oozing with hotnesssss," this thirsty person said.

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @WalkingAllegory

    "I would eat ur armpit hair," another said.

    Twitter: @emilyoujbara

    It was at this moment that he reclaimed his title as the public's favorite DILF.

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @ghostinYonce

    There's no denying People Magazine saw these pics back in August and called it right then and there.

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/ Twitter: @thacurlyaries

    "That's it, contest over!" —People.

    Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images/Twitter: @Golden_Josette