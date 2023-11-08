I'm 99% Sure Patrick Dempsey Is The 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Because Of These Viral Pictures

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I'm convinced they saw these pics back in August and called it right then and there.
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/s3p5mMi1Xl— @21metgala (@21metgala) August 31, 2023
I keep coming back to this post. Really cannot believe how handsome this man is, yooh! https://t.co/k1WnjqO7lY— T🪩 (@thabi2you) September 1, 2023
McDreamy once, McDreamy forever https://t.co/WUmHgJyEqw— U (@chaiandbiscuit_) September 1, 2023
Salivating https://t.co/JSZbnLO7hN— mowy (@juicyfatcoot) August 31, 2023
Salt & pepper & ooozing with hotnesssssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1VU7AcGuvV— LtERipley (@WalkingAllegory) September 1, 2023
patrick dempseyyyy— emily o ♡ (@emilyoujbara) September 1, 2023
i would eat ur armpit hair https://t.co/cV3OZzrM0J
The likes on this post… he’s reclaimed his title as the public’s favourite Dilf pic.twitter.com/MVVoxo7i2a https://t.co/hHoCWKvkiv— tita (@ghostinYonce) September 1, 2023
there’s no way y’all can look at these pictures and be confused on why he was named “sexiest man alive” https://t.co/eeROVPaa3C— hailey (@thacurlyaries) November 8, 2023
This is what got Patrick Dempsey that People’s Sexiest Man Alive title 🤭 https://t.co/6oyBr6fjuO— Allie (@Golden_Josette) November 8, 2023