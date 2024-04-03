Nothing, and I mean nothing, makes me feel older than seeing celebrity children grow up.
The latest reminder of my own mortality happened in the form of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's kids walking a red carpet for the first time.
For those who don't know, Nicole and Joel have been together for nearly 18 years.
They have two children: Harlow and Sparrow.
You might remember them from the early 2010s?
Harlow (left) is 16, and Sparrow (right) is 14.
Now, excuse me, you can find me tossing heirloom jewelry off the side of a large ship in the Northern Atlantic ocean.