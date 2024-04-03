    Nothing Is Making Me Feel Older Than Seeing Nicole Richie And Joel Madden's Children Making Their Red Carpet Debut

    *Throws jewels off the side of a boat*

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Nothing, and I mean nothing, makes me feel older than seeing celebrity children grow up.

    Woman looking frustrated at desk with papers flying and laptop open
    Andrii Iemelyanenko / Getty Images

    The latest reminder of my own mortality happened in the form of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's kids walking a red carpet for the first time.

    Two celebrities pose together; one in a sheer top and sequined dress, the other in a black suit and hat
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    For those who don't know, Nicole and Joel have been together for nearly 18 years.

    Two individuals posing closely; one wearing a graphic tee and cap, the other in a scoop neck top with visible tattoos
    Chris Weeks / WireImage / Getty Images

    They have two children: Harlow and Sparrow.

    Two people posing for the camera, both dressed in dark casual attire, standing against a backdrop with logos
    Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    You might remember them from the early 2010s?

    A family poses with costumed characters from the children&#x27;s show &#x27;Yo Gabba Gabba!&#x27; at an event
    Charley Gallay / WireImage / Getty Images

    Well, now they're teens.

    Paramount Pictures

    The celeb spawn made their red carpet debut at their mom's movie, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead.

    Six people posing together at the &quot;Don&#x27;t Tell Mom&quot; event; two men and four women, with a mix of casual and formal attire
    River Callaway / Variety via Getty Images

    Harlow (left) is 16, and Sparrow (right) is 14.

    Group of seven people posing together at &#x27;Don&#x27;t Tell Mom the Babysitter&#x27;s Dead&#x27; event
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    Now, excuse me, you can find me tossing heirloom jewelry off the side of a large ship in the Northern Atlantic ocean.

    Paramound Pictures