Nick Cannon Received A Hilariously And Completely Unique Gift From One Of The Mothers Of His 12 Children

Now, she needs to make 12 copies of it made.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

If you recall, Nick Cannon had five children with five women in 2022.

Yes, FIVE children in ONE calendar year.

Luckily for him, Nick clocked in at zero births in 2023.

So, what do you get someone with 12 children? Let me tell you.

It appears Nick spent Christmas with one of the mothers of his children, Bre Tiesi.

Bre and Nick share one child together, Legendary Love Cannon.

This year, Bre shared her gift to Nick on Instagram:

Yep, "Cannonopoly."

Now let's see if the game will still be factually relevant in 2024!

