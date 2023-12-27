Nick Cannon Received A Hilariously And Completely Unique Gift From One Of The Mothers Of His 12 Children

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours agoNick Cannon Received A Hilariously And Completely Unique Gift From One Of The Mothers Of His 12 ChildrenNow, she needs to make 12 copies of it made.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail If you recall, Nick Cannon had five children with five women in 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Yes, FIVE children in ONE calendar year. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Luckily for him, Nick clocked in at zero births in 2023. Paras Griffin / WireImage So, what do you get someone with 12 children? Let me tell you. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images It appears Nick spent Christmas with one of the mothers of his children, Bre Tiesi. View this photo on Instagram @bre_tiesi/ instagram.com Bre and Nick share one child together, Legendary Love Cannon. View this photo on Instagram @bre_tiesi/instagram.com This year, Bre shared her gift to Nick on Instagram: @bre_tiesi/instagram.com Yep, "Cannonopoly." @bre_tiesi/instagram.com Now let's see if the game will still be factually relevant in 2024! Momodu Mansaray / FilmMagic / Getty Images