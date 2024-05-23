The UK Just Got Some New Banknotes, And Everyone Is Making The Same Exact Joke About Them
I mean, everyone's right.
Woohoo!
A member of parliament shared a picture with the new banknotes, and everyone, I mean everyone, is making the same joke about it.
Met with @bankofengland today to view the first banknotes with HM The King’s portrait. The new notes will be introduced gradually to replace those that are worn. pic.twitter.com/DyEDzFftCk— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) May 22, 2024
Here it is:
very impractical https://t.co/Jjaadcl58p— Ellen (@ellenfromnowon) May 22, 2024
I reckon you should make them smaller https://t.co/bfu26aFBoS— Parker (@panoparker) May 23, 2024
Now they’ve got to replace every cash machine in the country with a jumbo one https://t.co/TPQ5cI3Eqd— Dave Calhoun (@davecalhoun) May 22, 2024
would make sense that’s she’s smaller than the notes, as she’s a penny https://t.co/X41zvzKoRB— Benedict Townsend 🐀 (@BenedictTown) May 22, 2024
No shop in the land is going to accept those. https://t.co/MpvS5K4eGo— Andy (@alreadytaken74) May 22, 2024
Sorry these notes are clearly too big? Who has a wallet this size? Can this government do anything right? https://t.co/wsi14zmvZV— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024
Inflation is out of control https://t.co/O0f41CarWg— Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) May 22, 2024
This is why I hate carrying cash https://t.co/DVm1raGJke— askMartyn 🚾 (@askMartyn1) May 22, 2024
what if the notes are regular sized and this is just a very small woman https://t.co/0UKdAtjO6o— lorcan (@lorcanForkan) May 23, 2024
I prefer the small ones https://t.co/U1Fu1UFrdM— Eli Braille (@megawhelmed) May 22, 2024
And lastly:
"Haven't you got anything smaller?" etc etc https://t.co/pjiFXwkN13— Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) May 22, 2024