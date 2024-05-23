The UK Just Got Some New Banknotes, And Everyone Is Making The Same Exact Joke About Them

I mean, everyone's right.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The UK is getting new banknotes with a portrait of King Charles.

A member of parliament shared a picture with the new banknotes, and everyone, I mean everyone, is making the same joke about it.

Met with @bankofengland today to view the first banknotes with HM The King’s portrait. The new notes will be introduced gradually to replace those that are worn. pic.twitter.com/DyEDzFftCk

— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) May 22, 2024
Here it is:

Gonna need a bigger wallet https://t.co/A9TLW4eSuJ

— Tez (@tezilyas) May 22, 2024
very impractical https://t.co/Jjaadcl58p

— Ellen (@ellenfromnowon) May 22, 2024
I reckon you should make them smaller https://t.co/bfu26aFBoS

— Parker (@panoparker) May 23, 2024
Now they’ve got to replace every cash machine in the country with a jumbo one https://t.co/TPQ5cI3Eqd

— Dave Calhoun (@davecalhoun) May 22, 2024
would make sense that’s she’s smaller than the notes, as she’s a penny https://t.co/X41zvzKoRB

— Benedict Townsend 🐀 (@BenedictTown) May 22, 2024
No shop in the land is going to accept those. https://t.co/MpvS5K4eGo

— Andy (@alreadytaken74) May 22, 2024
Sorry these notes are clearly too big? Who has a wallet this size? Can this government do anything right? https://t.co/wsi14zmvZV

— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 22, 2024
Inflation is out of control https://t.co/O0f41CarWg

— Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) May 22, 2024
This is why I hate carrying cash https://t.co/DVm1raGJke

— askMartyn 🚾 (@askMartyn1) May 22, 2024
what if the notes are regular sized and this is just a very small woman https://t.co/0UKdAtjO6o

— lorcan (@lorcanForkan) May 23, 2024
I prefer the small ones https://t.co/U1Fu1UFrdM

— Eli Braille (@megawhelmed) May 22, 2024
And lastly:

"Haven't you got anything smaller?" etc etc https://t.co/pjiFXwkN13

— Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) May 22, 2024
