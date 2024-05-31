25 Hilarious Tweets About "MSNBC Parents" Reacting To Donald Trump's Felony Convictions
Big day for wine moms.
You are probably familiar with "Fox News Parents," which are basically just Boomers who frequently watch Fox News.
But there's another group of parents who don't get as much of their shine: MSNBC Parents.
MSNBC Parents are essentially the opposite of Fox News Parents: They're liberal, and they love MSNBC.
As you can imagine, yesterday was their Christmas.
If you’ve got MSNBC parents, give them a call tonight. This is their Christmas.— Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) May 30, 2024
I'm seeing tons of tweets about MSNBC Parents reacting to Trump's conviction, so here are some of the funniest ones:
1.
Today is 9/11 for Fox News parents and 12/25 for MSNBC parents— Ben Lewis™ 🤠 (@MrBenLewis) May 30, 2024
2.
if you're a 12 year old with lib parents, this is the perfect moment to ask them for a new iPhone— 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) May 30, 2024
3.
My msnbc parents r happier than the day they got married— grace knife (@gracevirginia01) May 30, 2024
4.
I don’t have MSNBC parents I have QAnon parents and I can tell you for a fact there is gonna be a giant hole in drywall of my dad’s room by the end of the day— Komnothun (@bowwowgoodboy) May 30, 2024
5.
i was the one to break the trump verdict news to my msnbc loving dad. i feel like god rn— Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) May 30, 2024
6.
MSNBC parents having a blast today pic.twitter.com/VEZ9BFjjyI— adelaide (@ajeromek) May 30, 2024
7.
I love my MSNBC parents https://t.co/eGR3WCdC5r pic.twitter.com/6tvn6m9y0j— // (@tralalalindsey) May 30, 2024
8.
every liberal parent on facebook after sharing memes about trump pic.twitter.com/sNjVDxLNuf— presley from paramore (@GlNGERSNAPP3D) May 30, 2024
9.
In 9 months so many resist lib couples will become parents— Gerald Miguel LeRoy☸️ (@GeraldLeroy6) May 30, 2024
10.
absolutely huge day for liberal parents in the family group chat— 🐀💅🏼 (@hotpinkfurby) May 30, 2024
11.
Liberal parents everywhere rn pic.twitter.com/s0j1WB02vr— Gremloe (@gremloe) May 30, 2024
12.
MSNBC/CNN parents today pic.twitter.com/NFGDNSDYXK— eve (@bubblegumbword) May 30, 2024
13.
My mom watching msnbc pic.twitter.com/eKcWkZDlDX— feral clown (@zoloisthemotto) May 17, 2024
14.
Liberal dads: pic.twitter.com/PjrcjIm8GW— ettingermentum🥥🌴 (@ettingermentum) May 30, 2024
15.
Resist lib parents and their leftist children today pic.twitter.com/T728wgzkYW— organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) May 31, 2024
16.
POV: The jury is deliberating and you are in a group chat with resist lib parents pic.twitter.com/XRo3Kc4eyd— Keith (@nagy_minaj) May 29, 2024
17.
Genuinely so charming to see everybody's lib parents texting goofy stuff today— Matthew (@chillwaveguy) May 31, 2024
18.
i have never been so jealous of people with liberal parents— gemma (@erikrolled) May 31, 2024
19.
what a day for my parents, aunts, uncles— rachel (@rachelmillman) May 30, 2024
20.
I know God is real because I happened to be visiting my MSNBC parents when the verdict came down.— Helen Brosnan (@HelenBrosnan) May 30, 2024
21.
You have MSNBC parents (same). But I have a 108-year-old grandma who has voted for every Democratic presidential candidate since FDR and enforces a strict no-call policy during Ari Melber daily.— Andrew DeFrank (@andrewdefrank) May 30, 2024
This is incalculable.
22.
if your parents are msnbc viewers do not hesitate to make sure they stay hydrated and fed today— ben e gesserit (@jeanpierreload) May 30, 2024
23.
Your MSNBC parents right now— Adam (@Insectwarfare9) May 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/aFLY4cEAC2
24.
My MSNBC parent thinks he *is* MSNBC https://t.co/aEYbaVuQ7e pic.twitter.com/ULSxWbdiyt— Mara Davis (@maradavis_) May 30, 2024
25. And lastly...
The jokes are good, but “MSNBC parents” and “resistance moms” have been one of the most influential groups of voters in America over the past decade and they just got a fresh crate of covfefe delivered— Nick Hutchins (@nicholasrhutch) May 31, 2024