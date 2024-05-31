25 Hilarious Tweets About "MSNBC Parents" Reacting To Donald Trump's Felony Convictions

Big day for wine moms.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

You are probably familiar with "Fox News Parents," which are basically just Boomers who frequently watch Fox News.

A Fox News Channel satellite truck is parked in a lot with equipment outside next to an SUV under a partly cloudy sky
Banksphotos / Getty Images

But there's another group of parents who don't get as much of their shine: MSNBC Parents.

Jen Psaki wearing a blue blazer points while speaking to a male guest in a suit and tie on the &quot;Meet the Press&quot; set
Nbc / William B. Plowman / NBC via Getty Images

MSNBC Parents are essentially the opposite of Fox News Parents: They're liberal, and they love MSNBC.

I don&#x27;t know who this is. A person with short hair, wearing glasses, a blazer, and a t-shirt is smiling against a plain backdrop
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

As you can imagine, yesterday was their Christmas.

If you’ve got MSNBC parents, give them a call tonight. This is their Christmas.

— Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @cooperlund

I'm seeing tons of tweets about MSNBC Parents reacting to Trump's conviction, so here are some of the funniest ones:

Donald Trump speaks in front of an American flag backdrop
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

1.

Today is 9/11 for Fox News parents and 12/25 for MSNBC parents

— Ben Lewis™ 🤠 (@MrBenLewis) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @MrBenLewis

2.

if you're a 12 year old with lib parents, this is the perfect moment to ask them for a new iPhone

— 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @detachment_red

3.

My msnbc parents r happier than the day they got married

— grace knife (@gracevirginia01) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @gracevirginia01

4.

I don’t have MSNBC parents I have QAnon parents and I can tell you for a fact there is gonna be a giant hole in drywall of my dad’s room by the end of the day

— Komnothun (@bowwowgoodboy) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @bowwowgoodboy

5.

i was the one to break the trump verdict news to my msnbc loving dad. i feel like god rn

— Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @sydneyelainexo

6.

MSNBC parents having a blast today pic.twitter.com/VEZ9BFjjyI

— adelaide (@ajeromek) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @ajeromek

7.

I love my MSNBC parents https://t.co/eGR3WCdC5r pic.twitter.com/6tvn6m9y0j

— // (@tralalalindsey) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @tralalalindsey

8.

every liberal parent on facebook after sharing memes about trump pic.twitter.com/sNjVDxLNuf

— presley from paramore (@GlNGERSNAPP3D) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @GlNGERSNAPP3D

9.

In 9 months so many resist lib couples will become parents

— Gerald Miguel LeRoy☸️ (@GeraldLeroy6) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @GeraldLeroy6

10.

absolutely huge day for liberal parents in the family group chat

— 🐀💅🏼 (@hotpinkfurby) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @hotpinkfurby

11.

Liberal parents everywhere rn pic.twitter.com/s0j1WB02vr

— Gremloe (@gremloe) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @gremloe

12.

MSNBC/CNN parents today pic.twitter.com/NFGDNSDYXK

— eve (@bubblegumbword) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @bubblegumbword

13.

My mom watching msnbc pic.twitter.com/eKcWkZDlDX

— feral clown (@zoloisthemotto) May 17, 2024
Twitter: @zoloisthemotto

14.

Liberal dads: pic.twitter.com/PjrcjIm8GW

— ettingermentum🥥🌴 (@ettingermentum) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @ettingermentum

15.

Resist lib parents and their leftist children today pic.twitter.com/T728wgzkYW

— organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) May 31, 2024
Twitter: @OrganizerMemes

16.

POV: The jury is deliberating and you are in a group chat with resist lib parents pic.twitter.com/XRo3Kc4eyd

— Keith (@nagy_minaj) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @nagy_minaj

17.

Genuinely so charming to see everybody's lib parents texting goofy stuff today

— Matthew (@chillwaveguy) May 31, 2024
Twitter: @chillwaveguy

18.

i have never been so jealous of people with liberal parents

— gemma (@erikrolled) May 31, 2024
Twitter: @erikrolled

19.

what a day for my parents, aunts, uncles

— rachel (@rachelmillman) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @rachelmillman

20.

I know God is real because I happened to be visiting my MSNBC parents when the verdict came down.

— Helen Brosnan (@HelenBrosnan) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @HelenBrosnan

21.

You have MSNBC parents (same). But I have a 108-year-old grandma who has voted for every Democratic presidential candidate since FDR and enforces a strict no-call policy during Ari Melber daily.

This is incalculable.

— Andrew DeFrank (@andrewdefrank) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @andrewdefrank

22.

if your parents are msnbc viewers do not hesitate to make sure they stay hydrated and fed today

— ben e gesserit (@jeanpierreload) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @jeanpierreload

23.

Your MSNBC parents right now

pic.twitter.com/aFLY4cEAC2

— Adam (@Insectwarfare9) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @Insectwarfare9

24.

My MSNBC parent thinks he *is* MSNBC https://t.co/aEYbaVuQ7e pic.twitter.com/ULSxWbdiyt

— Mara Davis (@maradavis_) May 30, 2024
Twitter: @maradavis_

25. And lastly...

The jokes are good, but “MSNBC parents” and “resistance moms” have been one of the most influential groups of voters in America over the past decade and they just got a fresh crate of covfefe delivered

— Nick Hutchins (@nicholasrhutch) May 31, 2024
Twitter: @nicholasrhutch