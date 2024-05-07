The Absolute Funniest Memes About Judging People From The Met Gala While Looking Like A Slob
I am all of these people.
It's Met Gala season which means everyone is instantly a fashion critic with zero credentials!
Because everyone is making the same joke about watching the Met Gala and looking like an absolute slob, here are some of my favorites...
1.
This is the Olympics for people who grew up watching Joan rivers https://t.co/sC7VZOnp9Y— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 6, 2024
2.
me judging everyone's met gala looks while i'm laying in bed wearing pyjamas : pic.twitter.com/QDBdQFK88x— 𝓑𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓯𝓾𝓵¹⁶ (@bliss_n16) May 6, 2024
3.
how i look tweeting the #MetGala looks are ugly pic.twitter.com/C8WusforTc— SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 6, 2024
4.
“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”— REN (@zendayurs) May 6, 2024
“fire your stylist girl”
“he looks boring as fuck” #MetGala #favouritenightoftheyear pic.twitter.com/Ju0IQ4OCx8
5.
not now baby mommy is busy judging the #MetGala looks pic.twitter.com/UbZQTK4ZLZ— ᪥ (@vampyroses) May 6, 2024
6.
exactly how I look judging a bunch of millionaires met gala outfits pic.twitter.com/VjRd9T7vHu— rylie⸆⸉🎸 (@cxstlescrxmblng) May 7, 2024
7.
me rn getting ready to judge the outfits from the comfort of my bed #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/RBzKzW4GXc— gigi gojo⁷ ☀️ (@polartaegi) May 6, 2024
8.
Me at home analyzing rich people style.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/sNBgJqzOV3— MusesoftheMind (@musesoftheminds) May 7, 2024
9.
judging all the outfits while I look like this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CpX2pYcDMg— lila ✨ (@sleep0mg) May 6, 2024
10.
me judging the met gala looks rn like i know the meaning of fashion pic.twitter.com/xFuVkpWbUr— dani (@andarnaurram) May 6, 2024
11.
Me judging the MET Gala looks tomorrow with my Shein budget #MetGala pic.twitter.com/s04YYAMX8Y— Samantha. (@SamJohnsonxx) May 5, 2024
12.
Me judging #MetGala outfits today while sitting at home with $20 dollars in my account: pic.twitter.com/Jhsa1666sC— Drebae (@Drebae_) May 6, 2024
13.
me at home judging all the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/ZstoOyufXw— Letícia (@yxakirves) May 6, 2024
14.
me at home in my pyjamas judging the #MetGala looks pic.twitter.com/ZAL8CPxN1T— jess (@bellysinfinite) May 6, 2024
15.
me judging all the met gala outfits today from my bed pic.twitter.com/sPYgFqfzN0— ananya (@aquamarineskyy) May 6, 2024
16.
Me sitting at home in my $10 Target sweats and smedium USC hoodie judging tonight’s #MetGala looks: pic.twitter.com/7XH5bNIf0T— Terrance, No Howard (@thunter86) May 6, 2024
17.
Me once a year judging professional avante garde creatives like I know what I'm talking about #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OacKfY74hb— Daisy Chainz (@Dayzeechains) May 6, 2024
18.
Looking and judging these met gala looks later tonight pic.twitter.com/fnHP0qfeUw— Throwing Fits (@ThrowingFits) May 6, 2024
19.
Me in bed judging these thousands of dollars worth of outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZqfdEOYuwe— M (@smannnys) May 6, 2024
20.
me laying on my couch wearing clothes I wore yesterday judging all these outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lUivrZBF1A— AM (@teentannie) May 6, 2024
21.
me judging the met gala outfits with my day 5 unwashed hair and a crusty pj pic.twitter.com/XhX93AoJX4— may²⁸ (@stylinarts) May 6, 2024
22. And lastly...
this is how I’ve been while judging all of these outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Kz9HlRyNTP— olaya. (@scorpio2298) May 7, 2024