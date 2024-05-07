    The Absolute Funniest Memes About Judging People From The Met Gala While Looking Like A Slob

    I am all of these people.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's Met Gala season which means everyone is instantly a fashion critic with zero credentials!

    A diverse crowd of animated people holding tools like brooms and pitchforks, expressing strong emotions
    John Lund / Getty Images

    Because everyone is making the same joke about watching the Met Gala and looking like an absolute slob, here are some of my favorites...

    1.

    This is the Olympics for people who grew up watching Joan rivers https://t.co/sC7VZOnp9Y

    — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @keyon
    2.

    me judging everyone's met gala looks while i'm laying in bed wearing pyjamas : pic.twitter.com/QDBdQFK88x

    — 𝓑𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓯𝓾𝓵¹⁶ (@bliss_n16) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @bliss_n16

    3.

    how i look tweeting the #MetGala looks are ugly pic.twitter.com/C8WusforTc

    — SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @raspberhrriies

    4.

    “that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”

    “fire your stylist girl”

    “he looks boring as fuck” #MetGala #favouritenightoftheyear pic.twitter.com/Ju0IQ4OCx8

    — REN (@zendayurs) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @zendayurs

    5.

    not now baby mommy is busy judging the #MetGala looks pic.twitter.com/UbZQTK4ZLZ

    — ᪥ (@vampyroses) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @vampyroses

    6.

    exactly how I look judging a bunch of millionaires met gala outfits pic.twitter.com/VjRd9T7vHu

    — rylie⸆⸉🎸 (@cxstlescrxmblng) May 7, 2024
    TLC/ Twitter: @cxstlescrxmblng

    7.

    me rn getting ready to judge the outfits from the comfort of my bed #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/RBzKzW4GXc

    — gigi gojo⁷ ☀️ (@polartaegi) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @polartaegi

    8.

    Me at home analyzing rich people style.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/sNBgJqzOV3

    — MusesoftheMind (@musesoftheminds) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @musesoftheminds

    9.

    judging all the outfits while I look like this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CpX2pYcDMg

    — lila ✨ (@sleep0mg) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @sleep0mg

    10.

    me judging the met gala looks rn like i know the meaning of fashion pic.twitter.com/xFuVkpWbUr

    — dani (@andarnaurram) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @andarnaurram

    11.

    Me judging the MET Gala looks tomorrow with my Shein budget #MetGala pic.twitter.com/s04YYAMX8Y

    — Samantha. (@SamJohnsonxx) May 5, 2024
    Twitter: @SamJohnsonxx

    12.

    Me judging #MetGala outfits today while sitting at home with $20 dollars in my account: pic.twitter.com/Jhsa1666sC

    — Drebae (@Drebae_) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @Drebae_

    13.

    me at home judging all the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/ZstoOyufXw

    — Letícia (@yxakirves) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @yxakirves

    14.

    me at home in my pyjamas judging the #MetGala looks pic.twitter.com/ZAL8CPxN1T

    — jess (@bellysinfinite) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @bellysinfinite

    15.

    me judging all the met gala outfits today from my bed pic.twitter.com/sPYgFqfzN0

    — ananya (@aquamarineskyy) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @aquamarineskyy

    16.

    Me sitting at home in my $10 Target sweats and smedium USC hoodie judging tonight’s #MetGala looks: pic.twitter.com/7XH5bNIf0T

    — Terrance, No Howard (@thunter86) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @thunter86

    17.

    Me once a year judging professional avante garde creatives like I know what I'm talking about #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OacKfY74hb

    — Daisy Chainz (@Dayzeechains) May 6, 2024
    FX/Twitter: @Dayzeechains

    18.

    Looking and judging these met gala looks later tonight pic.twitter.com/fnHP0qfeUw

    — Throwing Fits (@ThrowingFits) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @ThrowingFits

    19.

    Me in bed judging these thousands of dollars worth of outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZqfdEOYuwe

    — M (@smannnys) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @smannnys

    20.

    me laying on my couch wearing clothes I wore yesterday judging all these outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lUivrZBF1A

    — AM (@teentannie) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @teentannie

    21.

    me judging the met gala outfits with my day 5 unwashed hair and a crusty pj pic.twitter.com/XhX93AoJX4

    — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @stylinarts

    22. And lastly...

    this is how I’ve been while judging all of these outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Kz9HlRyNTP

    — olaya. (@scorpio2298) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @scorpio2298
