Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
1. The decor was straight out of District 1 of the Hunger Games.
Believe it or not, the Met Gala is not just a fashion show involving a staircase and a vague theme.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
Well, they don't just walk up those stairs! There's a party inside...
2. This year, the Met was transformed into some sort of mystical and low-key terrifying, haunted convent.
3. The actual space was filled with plants.
4. There was a large tree centerpiece in the middle of an atrium.
5. I assume this is where the Illuminati sacrifice happens.
6. They had a cocktail hour here:
7. There were little tables set up for mingling as if it was some sort of community center for the elite 1%.
8. Here's the tablescape for dinner:
11. The co-chairs, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth gave some sort of speech.
12. Celebrities took pictures on this photo wall:
13. Gayle King photobombed Janelle Monáe.
14. SJP had some sort of green elixir.
15. Colman Domingo and Sydney Sweeney had a mini Euphoria reunion which is probably the closest thing we'll ever get to a season 3.
16. Cara Delevingne gave Ed Sheeran her shoes.
17. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Jaden Smith shared a moment.
18. Usher and Tommy Hilfiger held each other in a tender embrace.
19. James Corden took this totally un-staged photo.
20. Gustav Magnar Witzøe sat dramatically on a blue couch.
21. Sam Smith and their boyfriend Christian Cowan had a cocktail.
22. Demi Moore and Taika Waititi thought something was hilarious.
23. Zendaya took this picture on those dramatic-ass stairs.
24. Nicki Minaj pretended to be art.
25. Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran collaborated for this picture:
26. Jimmy Fallon led an orchestra.
27. Some celebrities actually looked at art!
28. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble sat awkwardly in the corner.
29. Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman bro'd out.
30. Steven Yeun and Donald Glover had a casual chat.
31. Mindy Kaling and Sabrina Harrison tried not to hit each other with their competing head pieces.
32. Jack Harlowe cuddled up with Gayle King.
33. Sam Smith and Sienna Miller took a stroll.
34. Ed Sheeran told Matt Damon a secret.
35. Some gay applauded Kylie Minogue.
36. Chris Hemsworth kissed Ed Sheeran.
37. And lastly, Usher made a Kardashian/Rosalía sandwich.
38. Bye!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions