    These Photos Show What Actually Happened Inside The 2024 Met Gala

    Believe it or not, the Met Gala is an actual event and not just a fashion show on some stairs.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    1. The decor was straight out of District 1 of the Hunger Games.

    Light streams through a ceiling, casting shadows in a hallway with classical architecture and mural-covered walls
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Believe it or not, the Met Gala is not just a fashion show involving a staircase and a vague theme.

    As this person said, "I thought they just walked up the stairs and that was it."

    THIS IS SO 😭😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hazqOsSbl6

    — iya ☆ (@haizediary) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @haizediary
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    Well, they don't just walk up those stairs! There's a party inside...

    2. This year, the Met was transformed into some sort of mystical and low-key terrifying, haunted convent.

    A projection of trees on the walls of a grand hallway with an illuminated staircase at the center
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    3. The actual space was filled with plants.

    A lavish event space with illuminated columns, lush greenery, and attendees in formal attire
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    4. There was a large tree centerpiece in the middle of an atrium.

    Elegant event space with a large central floral display and illuminated green projections on the ceiling. Guests in formal attire mingle nearby
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    5. I assume this is where the Illuminati sacrifice happens.

    Glass-ceilinged hall with projected patterns, central tree exhibit, and visitors on balconies
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    6. They had a cocktail hour here:

    Interior of a museum with sculptures and visitors walking around
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    7. There were little tables set up for mingling as if it was some sort of community center for the elite 1%.

    Interior of a sculpture gallery with classical statues on plinths, tables, and chairs arranged for an event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    8. Here's the tablescape for dinner:

    Elegant event setup with round tables draped in blue, floral centerpieces, and arranged wooden chairs
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    9. This year, Ariana Grande performed.

    Ariana Grande performing “yes, and?” with a beaming smile at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/YThXUk4o2r

    — ☀️ (@AG7Source) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @AG7Source

    10. She sang 7 songs.

    Setlist do show particular de Ariana Grande para o #MetGala:

    “Once Upon A Dream”
    “Into You”
    “7 rings”
    “the boy is mine”
    “we can’t be friends”
    “yes, and?”
    “When You Believe” (cover com Cynthia Erivo) pic.twitter.com/N3A7w4Qee0

    — Access Ariana ☀️ (@accessarianabr) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @accessarianabr

    11. The co-chairs, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth gave some sort of speech.

    Four individuals on stage, one in a sparkling dress, one in a hat and coat, another in a sequined gown, and one in a white suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    12. Celebrities took pictures on this photo wall:

    Person in an off-shoulder gown with floral pattern, posing beside vine-like branches
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    13. Gayle King photobombed Janelle Monáe.

    Two women at an event, one in a sheer, embellished gown and the other in a green dress with a ruffled skirt
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    14. SJP had some sort of green elixir.

    Two individuals at an event, one in a lace dress with a large hat and the other in a black tuxedo
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    15. Colman Domingo and Sydney Sweeney had a mini Euphoria reunion which is probably the closest thing we'll ever get to a season 3.

    Three people posing close together; two in suits with embroidery, one in a blue floral dress
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    16. Cara Delevingne gave Ed Sheeran her shoes.

    Ed Sheeran in a blue suit and a person in a glittery outfit with hood, exchanging a shiny award
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    17. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Jaden Smith shared a moment.

    Two individuals standing side by side; one in a white suit with a necklace, the other in a black and white patterned outfit with embroidery
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    18. Usher and Tommy Hilfiger held each other in a tender embrace.

    Two men in formal attire shaking hands at an event, one in a suit with decorative motifs, the other in a red satin jacket
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    19. James Corden took this totally un-staged photo.

    Three people at an event, one male in tuxedo and glasses looking amused, and a male and female in formal attire engaging excitedly
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    20. Gustav Magnar Witzøe sat dramatically on a blue couch.

    Individual in an elegant, draped satin gown with embellished overlay seated at an event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    21. Sam Smith and their boyfriend Christian Cowan had a cocktail.

    Two men at an event, one in a white suit holding a trophy, other in a black suit with a drink, standing indoors
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    22. Demi Moore and Taika Waititi thought something was hilarious.

    Demian Bichir laughs with an elegantly dressed woman at an event; both engaging warmly in a greeting gesture
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    23. Zendaya took this picture on those dramatic-ass stairs.

    Two individuals sit beside a third person standing in an elaborate black gown with a floral headpiece, posed at an event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    24. Nicki Minaj pretended to be art.

    Individual in floral dress and yellow shoes poses with person in gray suit, both with unique hairstyles, in a room with artifacts
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    25. Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran collaborated for this picture:

    Two men hugging, one in a white suit with a long coat, the other in a blue suit, in a museum-like setting
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    26. Jimmy Fallon led an orchestra.

    Jimmy Fallon conducts a small orchestra in a whimsical setup with greenery accents
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    27. Some celebrities actually looked at art!

    Man in elegant suit examines exhibit items closely at an event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    28. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble sat awkwardly in the corner.

    Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble pose together; Kris wears a white origami-inspired gown and Corey in a white suit
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    29. Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman bro'd out.

    Men in formal wear smiling and chatting at an event; one in a white suit, another in a tuxedo
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    30. Steven Yeun and Donald Glover had a casual chat.

    Two men in formal attire conversing, one in a black tuxedo, the other in a tan suit; individual in floral outfit in background
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    31. Mindy Kaling and Sabrina Harrison tried not to hit each other with their competing head pieces.

    Two women at an event, one wearing a voluminous dress with a large hat, the other in a metallic, figure-hugging gown with a headpiece
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    32. Jack Harlowe cuddled up with Gayle King.

    Three people engaged in conversation, two men and one woman, the woman in a ruffled dress, one man in a suit with a brooch, at an event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    33. Sam Smith and Sienna Miller took a stroll.

    Two people walking, one in an ornate white dress and the other in a black coat with a decorative pin
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    34. Ed Sheeran told Matt Damon a secret.

    Two men smiling and embracing at an event, one in a black tuxedo, the other in a light blue suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    35. Some gay applauded Kylie Minogue.

    Woman in a sheer, sparkling gown with a man in a suit laughing in the background
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    36. Chris Hemsworth kissed Ed Sheeran.

    Two men in stylish suits embrace warmly, one glances up while the other leans in close
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    37. And lastly, Usher made a Kardashian/Rosalía sandwich.

    Four individuals in formal attire posing, two in dresses with intricate designs, one in a suit with embellishments, and one in a sleek suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    38. Bye!

    Individual in an elegant backless gown ascending a grand staircase with painted walls
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions