    Here's How Wildly Different Celebrities Dressed At The Met Gala After Parties

    Props to Sienna Miller for wearing jeans.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala:

    Person in a sheer, embellished gown with photographers in the background
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Janelle Monáe at the after party:

    Person in a unique circular-patterned outfit and oversized round sunglasses exits a building
    Juju, Roba / PapCulture / BACKGRID

    2. Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the Met Gala:

    Two individuals at an event. Person one in a floral-embellished sheer gown; person two in a sparkling black suit. Photographers in the background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the after party:

    Two individuals walking, one in a glittering suit with deep neckline and the other in a beige jacket dress with lapels
    Mmvv / Diamond / BACKGRID

    3. Lizzo at the Met Gala:

    Lizzo in a ruffled gown with a matching headpiece at an event. Another attendee in a silver dress is in the background
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Lizzo at the after party:

    Two women in stylish outfits laughing together at an event
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images / Getty Images

    4. Cardi B at the Met Gala:

    Person in elaborate black gown with voluminous skirt and feathered headpiece on a carpeted event, surrounded by photographers
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Cardi B at the after party:

    Cardi B in a red evening gown with a drink in her hand, surrounded by people and a camera phone in the foreground
    Nino, Neda, Miha / VEGAN / BACKGRID

    5. Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala:

    Woman on red carpet in sheer gown with tree branch design, holding a rose
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Lana Del Rey at the after party:

    A woman with long wavy hair wearing a floor-length sheer dress with embellishments. Two persons visible in background
    Kevy / TatianaK / BACKGRID

    6. Teyana Taylor at the Met Gala:

    Person in an elegant red dress with floral applique poses on the stairs with photographers in the background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Teyana Taylor at the after party:

    Nino, Neda, Miha / VEGAN / BACKGRID

    7. Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala:

    A person in a detailed white lace gown with a plunging neckline and a sheer veil on a staircase, photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Jodie Turner-Smith at the after party:

    Woman in a yellow cut-out dress with a man in a black shirt and trousers, walking at night
    Nino, Neda, Miha, Lele / VEGAN / BACKGRID

    8. Doja Cat at the Met Gala:

    Person in a sheer, draped outfit posing on steps, photographers in background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Doja Cat at the after party:

    Person in a sheer outfit with rose backdrop, posing on a patterned floor
    Mpnc / MediaPunch / BACKGRID

    9. Damson Idris at the Met Gala:

    Person in tailored suit standing before a backdrop of greenery
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Damson Idris at the after party:

    Mamoudou Athie in a studded collar shirt and matching pants on a walkway
    Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

    10. Sienna Miller at the Met Gala:

    Three people posing at an event; two in dresses with layered designs, one in a suit. They have serious expressions
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Sienna Miller at the after party:

    Two people walking, man in a suit holding a drink, woman in a white blouse and jeans
    Mmvv / Diamond / BACKGRID

    11. Irina Shayk at the Met Gala:

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Irina Shayk at the after party:

    Woman in beaded dress with floral hair accessory, escorted by man in dark suit; both walking by railing
    Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

    12. Matt Damon at the Met Gala:

    Man in a black tuxedo and woman in a strapless white gown posing together at an event
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Matt Damon at the after party:

    Man in a suit signing autographs for fans outdoors
    Mmvv / Diamond / BACKGRID

    13. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the Met Gala:

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on red carpet; Sanchez in a black-and-white floral gown with Bezos in a tuxedo
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the after party:

    Two persons walking, woman in dress with layered fringe detail, man in black suit and bow tie
    Ulra, Rees / Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

    14. Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala:

    Woman in a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline and sheer details, standing at an event
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Kendall Jenner at the after party:

    Woman in lace dress and heels walks beside man in suit, partial view
    Kevy / TatianaK / BACKGRID

    15. Dua Lipa at the Met Gala:

    Woman in a sheer, lace gown with feather details at a formal event
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Dua Lipa at the after party:

    Woman in mesh top with faux fur stole and wide-brimmed hat, walking with others in corridor
    Rees, Ulra / Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

    16. Camilla Cabello at the Met Gala:

    Woman in a glittery gown with a thigh-high slit, posing on stairs at an event
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Camila Cabello at the after party:

    Camila Cabello in a black corset top and leather pants with Shawn Mendes in a patterned jacket walking together
    Like, Roba, Juju / North Woods / BACKGRID

    17. Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala:

    Woman in elegant gown with large blue bow at an event with photographers in background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Sabrina Carpenter at the after party:

    Person exiting building wearing a floral embellished skirt and heeled shoes
    Mmvv / Diamond / BACKGRID

    18. Lil Nas X at the Met Gala:

    Man in elaborate white suit with silver patterns and matching cape at an event
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Lil Nas X at the after party:

    Person in a cow-print jacket, pleated skirt, and fur boots walking past security
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images / Getty Images

    19. Storm Reid at the Met Gala:

    Person in a black sweetheart neckline top and large cream skirt with a train, standing on steps with photographers in the background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Storm Reid at the after party:

    Woman in oversized coat and boots exiting vehicle, accompanied by individuals
    Neda, Miha, Lele, Nino / Alessandra G / BACKGRID

    20. Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala:

    Woman posing on the staircase in a chainmail crop top with a white skirt and train, accessorized with a headpiece
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Cara Delevingne at the after party:

    Woman in a plaid suit and ankle boots walking on a sidewalk
    Mmvv / Diamond / BACKGRID

    21. Penelope Cruz at the Met Gala:

    Woman in elaborate off-shoulder gown poses at event with photographers in background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Penelope Cruz at the after party:

    Woman in elegant one-shoulder black gown with ruffled detail, holding a clutch, walking on a city street at night
    Mmvv / Diamond / BACKGRID

    22. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Met Gala:

    Two smiling individuals on a green carpet, one in a purple suit, the other in a shimmering gown
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the after party:

    Two people smiling, one wearing a suit with Versace logo, the other with a long dress and ponytail
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    23. Emily Ratajkowski at the Met Gala:

    Woman in an elegant, beaded gown looking over her shoulder at a formal event
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Emily Ratajkowski at the after party:

    Kendall Jenner in a star-patterned dress with fringe details and strappy sandals at an event, with security personnel nearby
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    24. Shakira at the Met Gala:

    Person in a grand red gown with a bow on the carpet, photographers in the background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Shakira at the after party:

    Woman exiting a vehicle wearing a white, ribbon-tied dress and knee-high boots
    Roba, Juju / PapCulture / BACKGRID

    25. Serena Williams at the Met Gala:

    Serena Williams in a flowing gold gown on the Met Gala stairs, cameras flash in the background
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Serena Williams at the after party:

    Beyoncé exiting a vehicle wearing a mesh patterned dress and sparkling heels
    Neda, Miha, Nino, Lele / Alessandra G / BACKGRID

    26. Venus Williams at the Met Gala:

    Serena Williams in a fitted gown with mirror-like embellishments on a Met Gala red carpet
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Venus Williams at the after party:

    Woman in a strapless embellished dress with hair updo, standing on a street with onlookers
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images / Getty Images

    27. Jaden Smith at the Met Gala:

    Two individuals at an event, one in a layered white jacket and the other in a black blazer and shorts
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Jaden Smith at the after party:

    Jaden Smith in a black t-shirt and wide pants with draped detail, sunglasses on, walking past barriers
    Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

    28. Rauw Alejandro at the Met Gala:

    Person in a white suit with a sparkly silver top posing on the Met Gala red carpet
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    Rauw Alejandro at the after party:

    Man with tattoos wearing sheer top and leather pants smiles while walking
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images / Getty Images

    29. FKA Twigs at the Met Gala:

    Rihanna wears a beaded and crystal-embellished ensemble with a bulky fringed coat at an event
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    FKA Twigs at the after party:

    Three models backstage at a fashion show wearing avant-garde black outfits with bold cutouts
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    30. Vittoria Ceretti at the Met Gala:

    Woman in elegant white dress with long train and high leg slit on a gala event
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Vittoria Ceretti at the after party:

    Person in a short black dress with fluffy cuffs, standing against a flower-covered backdrop
    Daniel Zuchnik / WWD via Getty Images

    31. Anok Yai at the Met Gala:

    Person in a shimmering, full-body outfit poses on steps with spectators in the background
    Matt Crossick - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Anok Yai at the after party:

    Two women at an event, one in a sparkling green strapless outfit with a choker, the other in a black dress with a deep neckline
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images / Getty Images

    32. And lastly, Zendaya at the Met Gala look #1:

    A person in an ornate blue gown with ruffled layers and embellishments on a patterned floor
    Bauzen / GC Images / Getty Images

    Zendaya at the Met Gala look #2:

    Woman in off-shoulder black gown with large flower headdress at an event
    Ndz / GC Images / Getty Images

    Zendaya at the after party:

    Two women greeting each other, one in a red and black dress, the other in a draped metallic gown
    Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
