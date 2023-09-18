    People Are Just Learning What Argentine Pizza Is After Lionel Messi Posted A Picture Of It: "That Is The Worst Pizza I Have Ever Seen"

    "This pizza makes me want to commit crimes."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lionel Messi is currently an MLS player for Inter Miami in Florida.

    Leonardo Fernandez / Getty Images

    The other night, he caused a shitstorm when he posted a picture of a pizza he was eating...

    @leomessi/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/?hl=en

    This was that pizza:

    @leomessi/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/?hl=en

    SO many people said it was the worst pizza they had seen in their entire lives.

    @leomessi/instagram.com Twitter: @Primetime_Perry

    From "Forget pineapple on pizza, we need to unite against this crap"...

    @leomessi/instagram.com Twitter: @ujjwalmohindra

    ...to "This pizza makes me want to commit crimes."

    @leomessi/instagram.com Twitter: @ChampagnePupusa

    This thing has divided people!

    @leomessi/instagram.com Twitter: @ademiju_ade

    But it's also a learning lesson.

    Megan Briggs / Getty Images

    You see, this is what Argentine pizza is, and Messi is from Argentina.

    @leomessi/instagram.com Twitter: @j_a_i_m_j_a_i_m

    According to the Wander-Argentina, "An original Buenos Aires pizza is ‘fugazza.’ It’s focaccia-like dough topped with an abundance of caramelized onions and sometimes a little Parmesan and a few slices of red bell peppers."

    El Continental/ Twitter: @Cholito1903

    So, yep, he was obviously excited for some pizza that reminded him of home.

    Twitter: @cree_sto

    And it seems like Messi posting the pizza pic has helped the restaurant in Miami where he got it from.

    Twitter: @FCBAlbiceleste

    Soooo, would you try it?

    @leomessi/Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/?hl=en