Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Only These 5 Original "Mean Girls" Cast Members Attended The New "Mean Girls" Movie Premiere

    Another excuse for me to post shirtless pictures of Kevin G, to be honest.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The new Mean Girls movie comes out this week, which, even though they're trying to disguise it...is a musical.

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    If you didn't already know, the movie centers around the same original characters played by different actors.

    For example, this is the new Aaron Samuels:

    Aaron turning back in his desk in a scene from the film
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here is the old Aaron Samuels, in case you forgot:

    closeup of the actor with longer hair in his seat
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    This is the new Regina George:

    Regina hair in a ponytail stands in an empty hallway with her arms crossed and her hair in a ponytail
    Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

    And here's the original Regina George:

    Regina smiling at the cafeteria table
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    The red carpet was last night, and a few people from the original cast showed up.

    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    First off, Lindsay Lohan.

    Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

    I mean, come on! She looked stunning.

    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    That's her with the new Cady, BTW.

    It's further proof we're still fully living the Lohanaissance.

    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    I also found this picture of her from the original movie premiere in 2004:

    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

    Daniel Franzese, aka Damian, was also there.

    him with his notebooks on his desk leaning to talk to a friend
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Here's what he wore to the red carpet:

    he&#x27;s in a metallic jacket with a crossbody bear
    John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    Here he is with the new Damian:

    John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    And here he is at the original premiere:

    closeup of him in a leather jacket with a bright tie
    Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

    Tina Fey was obviously there because she wrote, produced, and acted in this movie. This was her then:

    closeup of her in a polka dot top holding the burn book
    Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here she is now with her husband:

    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    Here's a cute pic of her with Lindsay:

    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    And one from the original premiere:

    the two hugging
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    The next original castmate who was there was Mathlete Wai Choy aka Tim Pak:

    he&#x27;s part of the mathletes, standing behind a podium
    Paramount Pictures

    Here he is at the premiere:

    he&#x27;s wearing the letterman jacket from the movie
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    The last and certainly not least original cast member who showed was Rajiv Surendra, aka Kevin G:

    he&#x27;s also wearing the letterman jacket
    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    Here he is with Tina Fey:

    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    And here he is 20 years ago at the original premiere:

    he&#x27;s in jeans and a blazer
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

    Lastly, because I'm feeling generous, here's a shirtless picture of Rajiv because I'm a people person, and I know that's what you like!

    Bye!