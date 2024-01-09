Only These 5 Original "Mean Girls" Cast Members Attended The New "Mean Girls" Movie Premiere

TV and Movies·Posted on Jan 9, 2024Only These 5 Original "Mean Girls" Cast Members Attended The New "Mean Girls" Movie PremiereAnother excuse for me to post shirtless pictures of Kevin G, to be honest.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The new Mean Girls movie comes out this week, which, even though they're trying to disguise it...is a musical. View this video on YouTube Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com If you didn't already know, the movie centers around the same original characters played by different actors. For example, this is the new Aaron Samuels: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here is the old Aaron Samuels, in case you forgot: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images This is the new Regina George: Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com And here's the original Regina George: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images The red carpet was last night, and a few people from the original cast showed up. Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images First off, Lindsay Lohan. Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images I mean, come on! She looked stunning. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images That's her with the new Cady, BTW. It's further proof we're still fully living the Lohanaissance. Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images I also found this picture of her from the original movie premiere in 2004: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images Daniel Franzese, aka Damian, was also there. Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Here's what he wore to the red carpet: John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Here he is with the new Damian: John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures And here he is at the original premiere: Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images Tina Fey was obviously there because she wrote, produced, and acted in this movie. This was her then: Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection And here she is now with her husband: Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images Here's a cute pic of her with Lindsay: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images And one from the original premiere: Kevin Winter / Getty Images The next original castmate who was there was Mathlete Wai Choy aka Tim Pak: Paramount Pictures Here he is at the premiere: Variety / Variety via Getty Images The last and certainly not least original cast member who showed was Rajiv Surendra, aka Kevin G: Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images Here he is with Tina Fey: Variety / Variety via Getty Images And here he is 20 years ago at the original premiere: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images Lastly, because I'm feeling generous, here's a shirtless picture of Rajiv because I'm a people person, and I know that's what you like! View this photo on Instagram @rajivsurendra/ Instagram: @rajivsurendra Bye! View this photo on Instagram @rajivsurendra/Instagram: @rajivsurendra