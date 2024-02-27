The 82-year-old homemaking legend is known to set a thirst trap or two.
And now she's revealed another *saucy* secret.
She doesn't do underwear.
“Bathing suits are my underwear,” she told Page Six.
"I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims, for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don’t wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes," she explained.
"I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming."