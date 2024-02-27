Skip To Content
Martha Stewart Revealed Why She Doesn't Wear Underwear, And Yeah, That's A Choice

I'll stick to my skivvies.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Martha Stewart is no stranger to showing off the goods on Instagram.

The 82-year-old homemaking legend is known to set a thirst trap or two.

And now she's revealed another *saucy* secret.

Martha in a textured metallic ensemble with draped sleeves, posing with a mirror reflection behind her
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for CCTV Prelude to Lunar New Year

She doesn't do underwear.

Martha, in a dark green suit and wearing sunglasses, sits during a talk show appearance
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“Bathing suits are my underwear,” she told Page Six.

Martha Stewart in a straw hat and apron sits on a hay bale holding a pitchfork at an outdoor event
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

"I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims, for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don’t wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes," she explained.

Celebrity in a green suit sips a drink on a talk show set
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

"I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming."

Martha Stewart in a white coat and pearl necklace, smiling and holding a microphone
John Lamparski / Getty Images

So, yeah, bathing suits are her underwear!

Martha, in a glittery jacket and shiny gold pants, holds a Santa teddy bear and smiles while sitting
Sara Jaye / Getty Images for ABA

That's one trend I WILL NOT be participating in!

Older woman smiling, using a laptop while relaxing on a couch indoors
Lucigerma / Getty Images