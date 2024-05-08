Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Couldn't Walk At The Met Gala, And She's Honestly Lucky She Didn't Hurt Herself

Hot Topic
Kim Kardashian made headlines at the Met Gala for being unable to breathe and walk.
The "Jam (Turn It Up)" singer was clearly STRUGGLING to get up those 40 steps.
Kim revealed what was going on with her shoes in an interview with Vogue:
The shoes didn't have heels.
"It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. So that was our issue with walking," she explained.
"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes, and you're balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles," she continued. "I think ballerinas do it, and they probably have a lot of practice. This is our only practice, but we'll do it."
So, there you have. Kim couldn't walk because she was walking on her tippies.
She's lucky she didn't keel over and die.
Next time, she should just go for a pair of Lana Del Rey's hooves.
