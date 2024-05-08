    Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Couldn't Walk At The Met Gala, And She's Honestly Lucky She Didn't Hurt Herself

    It's kind of wild she didn't fall over and start rolling down those steps.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    Kim Kardashian made headlines at the Met Gala for being unable to breathe and walk.

    Woman in sparkling mermaid-cut gown with braid at a formal event, interacting with another person off-camera
    Bauzen / GC Images / Getty Images

    The "Jam (Turn It Up)" singer was clearly STRUGGLING to get up those 40 steps.

    Kim Kardashian in a shimmering gown with photographers in the background
    Matt Crossick - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    And now we know why she couldn't walk.

    Kim Kardashian trying to walk up the #MetGala steps in that dress pic.twitter.com/9Wx2XLAFfN

    — jimmy (@jimmysoldout) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @jimmysoldout
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    Kim revealed what was going on with her shoes in an interview with Vogue:

    View this video on YouTube
    Vogue/ youtube.com

    The shoes didn't have heels.

    Person getting hair styled while using a handheld steamer on clothing, in a casual setting
    Vogue

    "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. So that was our issue with walking," she explained.

    Kim Kardashian in a glittery fitted dress holding a glass while a stylist adjusts her hair
    Vogue

    "To wear these, you're on your tiptoes, and you're balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles," she continued. "I think ballerinas do it, and they probably have a lot of practice. This is our only practice, but we'll do it."

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkling dress holding a glass bottle, with two men in the background, one holding a microphone
    Vogue

    So, there you have. Kim couldn't walk because she was walking on her tippies.

    Person on red carpet in sparkling silver dress with large bow detail, viewed from behind. Hair styled in long waves
    Noam Galai / GC Images / Getty Images

    She's lucky she didn't keel over and die.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a silver dress and grey shawl at an event
    Gotham / Getty Images

    Next time, she should just go for a pair of Lana Del Rey's hooves.

    Two people on event carpet, one in black suit with floral embroidery, the other in sheer gown with branch-like design
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Bye!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions