Everyone Is Making Fun Of Kevin McCarthy For This Tweet He Sent Before Being Kicked Out As Speaker Of The House
Oh, it was broughten.
As literally everyone knows by now, Kevin McCarthy was kicked out of his position as speaker of the House.
Unfortunately for him, the day before he tweeted something kind of embarrassing...
It was this:
Bring it on.— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023
That "bring it on" tweet obviously aged extremely poorly, and now people are having a field day with it...
Circling back on this https://t.co/VJQvAZYpjZ— Its Kiki (@FatFairyGodMuva) October 4, 2023
Here are the funniest reactions to this tweet, that will surely become a meme:
https://t.co/jUmrIHtsds pic.twitter.com/aYdPteCgcE— Crud Forge (@VirtueSignal6) October 4, 2023
Brung https://t.co/lqKiHVbelW— Ⱥmerican Trucker 🇺🇸 (@taylorbilt) October 4, 2023
It was brought. https://t.co/8egnogqhE8— Nancy Pelosi's Eviction Notice (@Harry_The_Tech) October 4, 2023
Narrator: it was brought on https://t.co/JyTuj6RPqu— The Account Currently Known as Daniel’s Burner (@DanPouliot) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/oYIwr0Oe7G pic.twitter.com/y2i0TSIDkf— Mike (@mike_stan_) October 3, 2023
https://t.co/BBMS805II6 pic.twitter.com/MR8Ll9c9eh— Jason Sparks (real) (@sparksjls) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/pQldaAwaYc pic.twitter.com/334KeWXRMv— Kee The Drummer From Fife (@DrummerFromFife) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/y6PgPUE4lD pic.twitter.com/KQNUN5MV9J— Caitlin is tired✨(Caitlin’s Version) (@chikkadee) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/OZ5hpae2q3 pic.twitter.com/omYljOPZj1— Vasanth Rajasekar (@vrajas3kar) October 4, 2023
Print it, frame it, put it in the Louvre. https://t.co/gjGTNAdZC4— Ross (@rossinphl) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/wWVt40VbzL pic.twitter.com/Nre9itHp3p— Ivan Trumpovic (@QualityTweets78) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/DRRkY5VPwb pic.twitter.com/ezc3Cq5PY8— James Stapes (@MrJamesStapes) October 4, 2023
famous last words https://t.co/zRIAYCnJEt— autumn bear🐻🍂 (@spacecowboy926) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/W804SXq2yI pic.twitter.com/qZGS7ab2zA— Adeline Paule 🌻 🇺🇦 Ї (@Adeline_Paule) October 4, 2023
https://t.co/hMjiNN8tsW pic.twitter.com/ggG92AHhXx— A⃣ n⃣ d⃣ y⃣ 🥃 (@ndyGH17) October 4, 2023
Said the Titanic to the iceberg. https://t.co/Xii3v4NBiO— BRENDAN (@Ctb22684) October 4, 2023
And lastly and most importantly, an actual Bring It On reference:
https://t.co/cuDP9rZrJ0 pic.twitter.com/kFwcGNKKOH— Hocus POTUS out of FOCUS (@HocusPotusO) October 4, 2023