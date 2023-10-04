    Everyone Is Making Fun Of Kevin McCarthy For This Tweet He Sent Before Being Kicked Out As Speaker Of The House

    Oh, it was broughten.

    As literally everyone knows by now, Kevin McCarthy was kicked out of his position as speaker of the House.

    Unfortunately for him, the day before he tweeted something kind of embarrassing...

    It was this:

    Twitter: @SpeakerMcCarthy

    That "bring it on" tweet obviously aged extremely poorly, and now people are having a field day with it...

    Twitter: @FatFairyGodMuva

    Here are the funniest reactions to this tweet, that will surely become a meme:

    Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @VirtueSignal6

    Twitter: @taylorbilt

    Twitter: @Harry_The_Tech

    Twitter: @DanPouliot

    World of Wonder/ Twitter: @mike_stan_

    Twitter: @sparksjls

    Warner Bros/ Twitter: @DrummerFromFife

    FX/ Twitter: @chikkadee

    Twitter: @vrajas3kar

    Twitter: @rossinphl

    Twitter: @QualityTweets78

    Twitter: @MrJamesStapes

    Twitter: @spacecowboy926

    Twitter: @Adeline_Paule

    KHL/ Twitter: @ndyGH17

    Twitter: @Ctb22684

    And lastly and most importantly, an actual Bring It On reference:

    Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @HocusPotusO