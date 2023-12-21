Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Everyone Is Laughing At Kellyanne Conway's 7-Second Description Of A Democrat's Daily Schedule

Sounds about right.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

I'm sure you remember Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's former senior counselor.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

A clip of her describing the Democratic Party on Fox News is going viral because it's high-key camp:

Twitter: @Acyn

"I just think the Democrats wake up every morning and look at the calendar, the iPhone, the date says January 6, 2021. The date never changes," she says. "Then they get in an electric vehicle and get an abortion. I just described the Democratic party to you in seven seconds."

Fox

I mean, she kind of nailed it.

Twitter: @zachlarkin718

People are obviously finding the clip very funny.

Twitter: @joeyhannum

This person gleefully shared a picture of their abortion mobile.

Twitter: @JohnMFaught

Another person shared their morning cup of coffee.

Twitter: @RyanMarino

The whole thing is so absurdly funny.

Twitter: @jstn_mchl

Because I needed a good laugh, here are some of the funniest reactions to the clip...

Fox/ Twitter: @AliceinDCland

Twitter: @RobertGarcia

Twitter: @ruff_bluffs

Twitter: @HoldsworthJen

Twitter: @lawindsor

Twitter: @theimmaculatelu

Twitter: @MarkTMcDevitt

Twitter: @FreyaWaters34

Twitter: @FlagsForGood

Twitter: @justmarahere

Twitter: @Sandernista412

And lastly...

Twitter: @ClareKarate