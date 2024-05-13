Celebrity·Posted 22 hours agoKate Gosselin Shared A Rare Picture Of The Sextuplets Turning 20: "No More Teenagers In This House"Yeah, you're old.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The Gosselin sextuplets just turned 20. Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Yes, 20!! Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images It seems like yesterday, Jon, Kate, and her spiky reverse mullet-bob were taking over the world. Amy Sussman / Getty Images In case you don't follow her, Kate posts random updates about the kids. View this photo on Instagram @kateplusmy8/Instagram: @kateplusmy8 She recently posted a pic of four of the six kids celebrating their 20th birthday: View this photo on Instagram @kateplusmy8/Instagram: @kateplusmy8 In case you're not up on the Goss news, two of the sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, are estranged from Kate and live with Jon. View this photo on Instagram @jongosselin1/ instagram.com On his 18th birthday, Collin spoke out about being institutionalized for behavioral issues. View this photo on Instagram @collingosselin/instagram.com Last year, he joined the military. View this photo on Instagram @collingosselin1/ Instagram: @collingosselin1 Hannah has her own beauty brand called Gosselin Girl. View this photo on Instagram @gosselingirlbeauty/instagram.com She shared this picture for her 20th birthday: View this photo on Instagram @hannahjgosselin/instagram.com Ultimately, this post is just another reminder of your own mortality. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures Later!