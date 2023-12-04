Let's talk about bad haircuts.
Some of my favorites include whatever the hell Pink was going for with this:
Then there's Chris Hemsworth's ahead-of-its-time "Karen" 'do:
And I, of course, have to mention Kate Gosselin's iconic reverse-mullet-spiky-bob.
Kaley Cuoco has added to the discourse, revealing her biggest style mistake, and I have to say, it's pretty funny.
She told People: "I still think this is the worst thing I've ever done. I added a hairpiece, but it was bangs."
She said she and her team "thought it looked so cute at home," but, um, I'm not so sure that was the case on the carpet.
"Literally, I look at pictures, and I'm like, 'That was the worst decision I have ever made,'" she said.
"It just did not work. It looked so fake."
You know what? She might be right, but kudos to her for having a good sense of humor about it.
At least it wasn't a bumpit!