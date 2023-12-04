Skip To Content
    Kaley Cuoco Revealed That Her Worst Red Carpet Look Were These Clip-On Bangs In 2013, And They're Actually Very Funny

    No offense, but she's right.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's talk about bad haircuts.

    A woman with her hands on her head in exasperation
    Izzetugutmen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Some of my favorites include whatever the hell Pink was going for with this:

    Closeup of Pink with spiked pink hair, a shiny halter top and a furry coat
    Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images

    Then there's Chris Hemsworth's ahead-of-its-time "Karen" 'do:

    Closeup of Chris Hemsworth
    Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

    And I, of course, have to mention Kate Gosselin's iconic reverse-mullet-spiky-bob.

    Closeup of Kate Gosselin
    Dr. Billy Ingram / Getty Images

    Now that was legendary.

    Closeup of Kate Gosselin
    Michael Kovac / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Kaley Cuoco has added to the discourse, revealing her biggest style mistake, and I have to say, it's pretty funny.

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco in a long blazer and pleated skirt
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    Here it is:

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    It's her 2013 SAG Awards hair:

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    She told People: "I still think this is the worst thing I've ever done. I added a hairpiece, but it was bangs."

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    She said she and her team "thought it looked so cute at home," but, um, I'm not so sure that was the case on the carpet.

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Literally, I look at pictures, and I'm like, 'That was the worst decision I have ever made,'" she said.

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    "It just did not work. It looked so fake."

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images

    You know what? She might be right, but kudos to her for having a good sense of humor about it.

    Closeup of Kaley Cuoco
    Tommaso Boddi / WireImage / Getty Images

    At least it wasn't a bumpit!

    Closeup of Snooki wearing a bumpit
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images