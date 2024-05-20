JoJo Siwa's Unhinged Dance Is Going Mega Viral

I'm surprised the internet hasn't found her yet.

JoJo Siwa is in the midst of her bad girl reinvention era.

It has been, well, interesting!

The "Karma" singer been doing this one dance move constantly that is quite unhinged.

i’m so fascinated by this hideous dance move jojo siwa keeps doing that i had to make a montage of it pic.twitter.com/ag2qKVL2nD

— ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) April 28, 2024
Like, I'm not kidding, it's AGGRESSIVE.

CTE but it’s just from this Jojo Siwa dance pic.twitter.com/4smMVOgU0z

— ʟᴇx ☾ (she/her/hers) (@lexiestamps) May 20, 2024
A video of JoJo teaching Mario Lopez the dance on Access Hollywood has gone viral.

People in the comments are going off.

Text comment reads: &quot;Life of joy. This getting outta hand.&quot; with heart and skull emojis. It was posted 3 days ago and has 29.1K likes
"This was so frightening to watch in silence," one person said.

Simiii commented on a post, &quot;This was so frightening to watch in silence,&quot; with a heart and kiss emoji; 3,388 likes, 3 days ago, and a reply option
"That would give me the WORST headache," another person commented.

Comment from Brandon Ganske: &quot;This would give me the WORST headache.&quot; 3 days ago. Reply link
And now it's a meme.

my buddy's toddler after i give them a sip of my rum and coke pic.twitter.com/vjx8vEMwUu

— jame (@kloogans) May 18, 2024
This person accurately compared it to cartoon characters in the 1940s.

this is how characters from 1940s cartoons would act when they saw a hot woman pic.twitter.com/IGazViEkBU

— didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) May 19, 2024
Another person compared it to an unhinged fictional episode of Saved By The Bell.

A very special Saved By the Bell where Jessie and AC Slater's daughter quits her construction job to pursue dance pic.twitter.com/BI2OSvBkNl

— Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) May 16, 2024
But the absolute best part of the video is the lady in the back.

A comment by benson1.0° saying, &quot;THE LADY IN THE BACK??!&quot; posted 3 days ago
She's doing the exact same choreography at JoJo:

the woman doing the dance in the back 😭 pic.twitter.com/vbNWaP39s2

— dylan ★ (@imdylanharrison) May 18, 2024
And, honestly, it's iconic.

the woman in the back is an evil witch who has been controlling her this whole time omg jojo… pic.twitter.com/kv7mXeJ0oE

— sarah (@tinygreenbug) May 19, 2024
I need her booked at Pride ASAP.

Florence Pugh enthusiastically dances in front of a crowd. She is wearing a safety vest and loose jeans. Fans behind barricades eagerly watch and take photos
