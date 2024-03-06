Skip To Content
    A Random Man Beat Joe Biden In The American Samoa Primary, And The Reaction Has Been Very, Very Funny

    Yeah, nobody saw this one coming.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Super Tuesday was yesterday, and President Joe Biden won *just* about every Democratic primary.

    A door with two signs reading &quot;ENTER HERE TO VOTE&quot; and &quot;NO CAMPAIGNING WITHIN 30 FEET OF BUILDING ENTRANCE&quot;
    Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    I say Biden won *just* about every primary because he lost one: American Samoa.

    Stylized map of American Samoa with gradient, above the territory&#x27;s name
    Nale / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    By the whopping count of 51–40, Biden lost to some guy named Jason Palmer.

    Twitter: @DecisionDeskHQ

    Yes, Jason Palmer, some man pretty much no one had ever heard of.

    Twitter: @alx

    For those wondering, Palmer is an "entrepreneur" from Baltimore who entered the race in November.

    Twitter: @educationpalmer

    He told the AP that he had been campaigning remotely in American Samoa on Zoom calls.

    Twitter: @educationpalmer

    He also held meet and greets there.

    Twitter: @educationpalmer

    That was enough to capture 51 votes and the *astounding* victory.

    Twitter: @abbydphillip

    If you remember, American Samoa voted for Michael Bloomberg in 2020, so it's somewhat their thing to vote for the most random candidate.

    Twitter: @DecisionDeskHQ / Via Twitter: @NCirian

    "Gotta respect American Samoa just voting for whomever pays attention to them in a primary," this person said.

    Twitter: @DecisionDeskHQ / Via Twitter: @btpanko

    "I swear American Samoa just votes for the funniest candidate as a bit," another said.

    Twitter: @DecisionDeskHQ / Via Twitter: @thee_snek

    Needless to say, the posts have been very funny.

    Twitter: @nagy_minaj

    And here are some of my favorites:

    Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @indaltonwetrvst

    Twitter: @emilymiller

    Twitter: @Atom_M0ther

    Twitter: @DecisionDeskHQ / Via Twitter: @DougAndres

    Twitter: @DecisionDeskHQ / Via Twitter: @david_darmofal

    Twitter: @DiAmador4

    Twitter: @leftistbrayden

    Twitter: @nagy_minaj

    Twitter: @essayjenkins

    Twitter: @CeliaFateEsq

    And lastly...

    Twitter: @1criticalmind1