January Jones Went On A Bizarre Rant About The Name "Jim," And She's Got A Point

"Last night I spent a good 30min laying in bed pondering the name Jim," the Golden Globe–nominated actor wrote. "Like what a weird name. It's not short for anything, it doesn't mean anything."
"Imagine if Rose's love interest in Titanic was named Jim, would you even care if he froze? Prob not," she pondered.
"I relayed these thoughts to my family this morning and my Mom said that Jim is short for James, and I'm furious, how did someone get to Jim from James? So stupid," she continued.
"I'm so ashamed that the word Jimothy was in my brain for a few minutes. I can never get that time back. And sorry to the Jims, I mean no disrespect. Also sorry to my family for how I am," she finished.
Wow, I can't say I ever thought about the name "Jim" for that long, like, ever.
I have to agree with her about the Titanic thing, though. I don't think anyone would have given a shit about Leo freezing to death if his name were Jim.