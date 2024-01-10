Skip To Content
    January Jones Went On A Bizarre Rant About The Name "Jim," And She's Got A Point

    Now, this is some philosophy I can get into.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    January Jones went the hell off on the name "Jim" in an Instagram story last night.

    January wearing a cowl-neck infinity scarf
    Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival

    Her strange but thorough and introspective rant is going viral:

    "Last night I spent a good 30min laying in bed pondering the name Jim," the Golden Globe–nominated actor wrote. "Like what a weird name. It's not short for anything, it doesn't mean anything."

    Screenshot of the comment
    @januaryjones

    "Imagine if Rose's love interest in Titanic was named Jim, would you even care if he froze? Prob not," she pondered.

    January wearing a sweatshirt in an audience
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    "I relayed these thoughts to my family this morning and my Mom said that Jim is short for James, and I'm furious, how did someone get to Jim from James? So stupid," she continued.

    Close-up of January at a media event wearing a cowl-neck infinity scarf
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival

    "I'm so ashamed that the word Jimothy was in my brain for a few minutes. I can never get that time back. And sorry to the Jims, I mean no disrespect. Also sorry to my family for how I am," she finished.

    Close-up of January at a media event in a V-neck outfit
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Wow, I can't say I ever thought about the name "Jim" for that long, like, ever.

    Close-up of January at a media event in a suit jacket
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Max Mara

    I have to agree with her about the Titanic thing, though. I don't think anyone would have given a shit about Leo freezing to death if his name were Jim.

    Close-up of Leo with text &quot;Jim?&quot;
    Christopher Polk / WWD via Getty Images