    Ice Cube Just Dragged The Hell Out Of Elon Musk In One Single Tweet Or X Or Whatever

    Well, that's what happens when you post decades-old memes.

    Elon Musk got himself into a little accidental *oopsie* fight!

    The professional troll accidentally started something with Ice Cube.

    Elon posted this extremely old meme:

    Which, like, ha...ha.

    That caught the attention of Ice Cube.

    Ice Cube responded:

    And just like that, he got 'em.

