Ice Cube Just Dragged The Hell Out Of Elon Musk In One Single Tweet Or X Or Whatever

Well, that's what happens when you post decades-old memes.

Elon Musk got himself into a little accidental *oopsie* fight! The professional troll accidentally started something with Ice Cube. Elon posted this extremely old meme:

pic.twitter.com/PNqzTeDT0J— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2023

Which, like, ha...ha. That caught the attention of Ice Cube. Ice Cube responded:

https://t.co/udUtB1YJWP pic.twitter.com/pYdQmTKKer— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 14, 2023

And just like that, he got 'em.