People Really Love Or Really Hate These Locks Put On Cartons Of Ice Cream
What's next? Green beans!
We've seen toothpaste being incarcerated.
They locking toothpaste? What did you guys do???!!! pic.twitter.com/XCqm9mv6Qg— Not Perfect Just Smart (@NotPerfectJustB) February 24, 2024
Sticks of deodorant are behind bars*.
Life in New Yuck City. Waiting 5+ minutes for them to come unlock the cabinet so I can buy a stick of deodorant. Passing employee said she doesn’t have the key. Multiple others waiting in other aisles. Why am I doing this. #newyorksucks #dontcomehere pic.twitter.com/Jx9bJsEJWR— Bill Kerr (@KerrShip) February 28, 2024
Laundry detergent is detained.
Walk with me through the local Target. First up, let’s grab some laundry detergent. Oh wait: it’s all locked up and I need to wait for an associate to unlock the cabinet. pic.twitter.com/OvERzt0eKE— Max Gibbons (@maxgibb) February 25, 2024
And even cooking oil has alarms.
I had to go to Walmart.— Olivia Hill (@machineiv) November 28, 2023
They’ve put locks on all of the cooking oil.
This country is fucking doomed.
If you support capitalism at this point you’re a death cultist. I’m tired of playing nice. pic.twitter.com/b8YtLZyGNa
Going grocery shopping has become a game of finding a customer service rep and asking, "Hi, can you please unlock this for me?"
A cool way to shop is asking someone to unlock a door for every item on your list. pic.twitter.com/VjG59l6JoR— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) December 13, 2020
And now a post is going viral showing some cartons of Ben & Jerry's with locks on 'em.
Here it is:
First deodorant and now ice cream?? pic.twitter.com/xDpyZNfBSt— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 1, 2024
Yes, fellow Americans, ICE CREAM lids are under lock and key.
Some people are celebrating it because of that viral video back in 2020 where the woman licked the ice cream and put it back.
You people were licking food and putting it back. https://t.co/7ZYMqhM8fN— 🌹🌹Rosa 🇭🇹 🇱🇷 (@_Stemfem) March 1, 2024
"my husband refuses to buy brands that don't have a paper liner on top because of the lickening," this person said.
my husband refuses to buy brands that don’t have a paper liner on top because of the lickening. i’m cool with this https://t.co/7nqT3rCLk0— mrs hat ❤️🔥 (@leah_hat) March 1, 2024
But most people are just like, "What the hell?"
America: the land of the "free", and the home of grocery stores that put alarm locks on pints of ice cream. https://t.co/PXyBPGYQYT— 𝕄𝕚𝕒 🍉 (@miatheegoth) March 1, 2024
"asking an employee to open the lock for the icecream is soo embarrassing," this person said.
asking an employee to open the lock for the icecream is soo embarrassing omg https://t.co/zlZ5SDnoKu— panini🐰 (@doiegummysmile) March 1, 2024
"what stage of capitalism is this ?" another person asked.
what stage of capitalism is this ? https://t.co/6Zj6kqOS1H— ladie labrys 2.0 (@ladielabrys2) March 1, 2024
Either way, this is why you'll find me shopping online.
You know how debauched we are as a society to get ice cream locked up 🔐 https://t.co/UcOWU4i4Wc— Chloe vaughn (@Jadorechloee) March 1, 2024