    People Really Love Or Really Hate These Locks Put On Cartons Of Ice Cream

    What's next? Green beans!

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We've seen toothpaste being incarcerated.

    Twitter: @NotPerfectJustB

    Sticks of deodorant are behind bars*.

    Twitter: @KerrShip
    *Glass cabinets.

    Laundry detergent is detained.

    Twitter: @maxgibb

    And even cooking oil has alarms.

    Twitter: @machineiv

    Going grocery shopping has become a game of finding a customer service rep and asking, "Hi, can you please unlock this for me?"

    Twitter: @heysarahsweeney

    And now a post is going viral showing some cartons of Ben & Jerry's with locks on 'em.

    Older couple with a child looking confused at a laptop screen while sitting on a couch
    Andrii Iemelyanenko / Getty Images

    Here it is:

    Twitter: @MikeDelMoro

    Yes, fellow Americans, ICE CREAM lids are under lock and key.

    Shelves stocked with various Ben &amp;amp; Jerry&#x27;s ice cream flavors, including Mint Chocolate Cookie and Strawberry Topped Tart, with locked clear tops on the lids
    Twitter: @MikeDelMoro

    Some people are celebrating it because of that viral video back in 2020 where the woman licked the ice cream and put it back.

    Twitter: @_Stemfem

    "my husband refuses to buy brands that don't have a paper liner on top because of the lickening," this person said.

    Twitter: @leah_hat

    But most people are just like, "What the hell?"

    Twitter: @miatheegoth

    "asking an employee to open the lock for the icecream is soo embarrassing," this person said.

    Twitter: @doiegummysmile

    "what stage of capitalism is this ?" another person asked.

    Twitter: @ladielabrys2

    Either way, this is why you'll find me shopping online.

    Twitter: @Jadorechloee