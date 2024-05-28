A Humongous Picture Of A Catfish The Size Of A Teenager Is Going Viral

New fear unlocked.

People are used to seeing pictures of single men on dating profiles holding pictures of fish.

Really, it's a thing.

I did it.

I have the obligatory man holding fish pic. Now, time for the dating app likes to rollll in. pic.twitter.com/iia632H8D3

— Saad Asad (@realsaadasad) September 5, 2022
But now a picture of a man and his HUMONGOUS catfish caught in Oklahoma are putting them all to shame.

A person holding a large fish, likely caught during fishing on a lake. The person&#x27;s face is not visible, and they are wearing a checked shirt
Earlier today, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation asked if people wanted to see a catfish the size of a 6th grader.

Not to be too Oklahomish this early on a tuesday morning - but do y'all wanna see a catfish the size of a 6th grader orrrr ????

— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 28, 2024
Which, like, duh.

A large crowd of people, diverse in age and ethnicity, holds various tools like pitchforks and brooms, looking angry and determined
Then they posted a picture of the huge fish:

YEE *and we cannot emphasize this enough* HAW https://t.co/CSO4RrSPgj pic.twitter.com/fq05wnhJHv

— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 28, 2024
That is certainly a big ol' fish!

A man with a beard, wearing a camouflage shirt, jeans, boots, and a backwards cap, stands next to a very large catfish hanging from a scale
As this person said, "That's not a fish, that's the Loch Ness Monster."

For. The. Love. Of. All. That. Is. Holy.

That’s not a fish, that’s the Loch Ness Monster right there. https://t.co/fnQjeDXQmA

— DrJessBW (@DrJessBW) May 28, 2024
The 95-pound fish was caught in the Pine Creek Reservoir and was only 11 pounds short of the all-time record.

The best part of it all? The image description:

Image description: Oklahomie, Bradley Courtright, stands in boots and camouflage next to his large catch. The fish weighs 95 pounds and is the size of a small scooter
Anyway, stay safe out there. Apparently 6th-grade sized fish are just, like, existing.

A man wearing a camouflage shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a white cap poses with a large catfish hanging from a scale outside a building
Bye!