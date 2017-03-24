Get Our App!
We Really, Really Need To Talk About Turkish Oil Wrestling

I somehow forgot about Turkish oil wrestling but then remembered it so I decided to make a BuzzFeed post.

Matt Stopera
Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Ladies, ladies! Simmer down. Stop throwing that dang ball! Fucking chill, Bernice!

Ladies, ladies! Simmer down. Stop throwing that dang ball! Fucking chill, Bernice!

View this image ›

Xixinxing / Getty Images

2. And you, Brenda Joan, DON’T GIVE ME THAT LOOK. We know you’re always the thirstiest of them all. Get your water, girl. You are going to like.

And you, Brenda Joan, DON'T GIVE ME THAT LOOK. We know you're always the thirstiest of them all. Get your water, girl. You are going to like.

View this image ›

Xixinxing / Getty Images

3. Buckle up, b*tches (term of endearment), here we go.

Buckle up, b*tches (term of endearment), here we go.

View this image ›

Fstop123 / Getty Images

4. We’ve gathered here today to talk about something near and dear to my problematically thirsty heart.

We've gathered here today to talk about something near and dear to my problematically thirsty heart.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

5. Welcome to my “Happy Place.”

Welcome to my "Happy Place."

View this image ›

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

6. No, I’m not talking about Happy Gilmore with Chubbs playing the piano and the lady from Modern Family coming out of a pond with a pitcher of beer, I’m talking about a Turkish oil wrestling match.

No, I'm not talking about Happy Gilmore with Chubbs playing the piano and the lady from Modern Family coming out of a pond with a pitcher of beer, I'm talking about a Turkish oil wrestling match.

View this image ›

Sakis Mitrolidis / AFP / Getty Images

7. Yes, sweetie dolls, this is real.

Yes, sweetie dolls, this is real.

View this image ›

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

8. Turkish oil wrestling is cool because men in leather capris are doused in olive oil. Then they wrestle.

Turkish oil wrestling is cool because men in leather capris are doused in olive oil. Then they wrestle.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

9. It’s quite the occasion!

It's quite the occasion!

View this image ›

Thomas Lohnes / AFP / Getty Images

10. There’s plenty of teamwork.

There's plenty of teamwork.

View this image ›

Thomas Lohnes / AFP / Getty Images

11. There’s plenty of competition.

There's plenty of competition.

View this image ›

Robert Atanasovski / AFP / Getty Images

12. There’s really just a lot happening.

There's really just a lot happening.

View this image ›

Mustafa Ozer / AFP / Getty Images

13. The fun never stops!

The fun never stops!

View this image ›

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

14. What a fine job this man is doing.

What a fine job this man is doing.

View this image ›

Thomas Lohnes / AFP / Getty Images

15. What excellent oil spreadage.

What excellent oil spreadage.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

16. Think of the smell: olive oil and grass. Not bad.

Think of the smell: olive oil and grass. Not bad.

View this image ›

Mustafa Ozer / AFP / Getty Images

17. Get ‘er done!

Get 'er done!

View this image ›

Nikolay Doychinov / AFP / Getty Images

18. ANYWAY, before I somehow forget, the thing that makes Turkish oil wresting better than regular wrestling is the caliber of the athlete.

ANYWAY, before I somehow forget, the thing that makes Turkish oil wresting better than regular wrestling is the caliber of the athlete.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

19. Each and every one of of them are cool and unique and Turkish and covered in oil.

Each and every one of of them are cool and unique and Turkish and covered in oil.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

20. Great posture.

Great posture.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

21. Cool athletic ability.

Cool athletic ability.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

22. Just think about how smooth his skin must be.

Just think about how smooth his skin must be.

View this image ›

Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

23. I feel moisturized with the natural properties of olive oil by just looking at this pic. Impact!

I feel moisturized with the natural properties of olive oil by just looking at this pic. Impact!

View this image ›

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

24. Yes.

Yes.

View this image ›

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

25. Literally “aw.”

Literally "aw."

View this image ›

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

26. To wrap it up here are two portraits of great Turkish wrestlers.

To wrap it up here are two portraits of great Turkish wrestlers.

View this image ›

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

27. : D

: D

View this image ›

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

28. The world isn’t such a bad place after all!

The world isn't such a bad place after all!

View this image ›

Mustafa Ozer / AFP / Getty Images

