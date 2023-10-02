    A Clip Of A Man Crashing His Car Into A Police Station While "Welcome To The Jungle" Is Playing Is Going Viral

    It's wild how the cops barely even flinched.

    by Matt Stopera

    People are saying that "New Jersey Man" is the new "Florida Man" after a New Jersey man intentionally drove his car into a police station while blasting Guns N' Roses.

    The clip of the car crashing into the police station is going viral:

    And here's another view:

    According to the police statement, the man was "apprehended at the scene while his car stereo blared 'Welcome to the Jungle.'"

    Footage of the man exiting his car in the police station
    Before crashing into the police department, the man crashed his car into someone's garage.

    That man now faces charges for burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, harassment, causing widespread injury or damage, and terrorism.

    &quot;Car crashes into police department&quot;
    According to ABC 7, the terrorism charge alone could come with a life sentence.

