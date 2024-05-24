It goes without saying that Lenny Kravitz is one of the most gorgeous human beings of our time.
I'd be remiss not to mention how his butt in the "Again" video had a lasting impact on my life.
Well, Gayle King interviewed him on CBS This Morning, and she really went there. Like, she was h*rny.
For those who can't watch the clip, Gayle asks Lenny if he has a significant other.
Then she says she'll beat her ass if he does.
Which, like, damn. I wasn't expecting that!
The clip has over a million views on TikTok.@cbsmornings/tiktok.com
People in the comments said they've never heard Gayle speak like this, which, also, same.
They said she was "Ready to risk it all." Which, also, same.
But personally, I'm with this person. That IS a beautiful man.