    Gayle King Got Real Bold With Lenny Kravitz, And The Clip Of Her Thirsting Over Him Is Going Viral

    Oh, she went there went there.

    It goes without saying that Lenny Kravitz is one of the most gorgeous human beings of our time.

    Lenny Kravitz standing on a beach, wearing a sleeveless crochet top and leather pants. He has long dreadlocks and tattoos on his right arm
    I'd be remiss not to mention how his butt in the "Again" video had a lasting impact on my life.

    Donald Glover in a bare room with industrial pipes behind him, holding a towel
    Well, Gayle King interviewed him on CBS This Morning, and she really went there. Like, she was h*rny.

    Gayle King reacts covering her mouth with her hand. Text on the image reads, &quot;Oops, did I say that out loud?&quot;
    The clip is going viral:

    LMAO GAYLE!?! pic.twitter.com/TXPJyuZ83v

    For those who can't watch the clip, Gayle asks Lenny if he has a significant other.

    Lenny Kravitz in an interview with &quot;CBS Mornings,&quot; wearing sunglasses and a jacket. Text on the image: &quot;Do you have a significant other in your life?&quot;
    Then she says she'll beat her ass if he does.

    Gayle King wearing a blazer, large earrings, and speaking, with a text overlay stating, &quot;and can I beat her ass if she is —? @cbs.mornings TikTok.&quot;
    Which, like, damn. I wasn't expecting that!

    Lenny Kravitz smiles in a leather jacket and sunglasses. Overlay text reads, &quot;And I&#x27;m non-violent, Lenny Kravitz.&quot; TikTok logo and CBS Mornings handle are visible
    The clip has over a million views on TikTok.

    People in the comments said they've never heard Gayle speak like this, which, also, same.

    A social media comment by the user &quot;madgyaldani&quot; reads, &quot;I’ve never heard her speak like this ?&quot; with a laughing emoji
    They said she was "Ready to risk it all." Which, also, same.

    Comment from user 50shadesofmee: &quot;Gayle is STRAIGHT UP Ready to RISK IT ALL!!!&quot; followed by a laughing emoji
    But personally, I'm with this person. That IS a beautiful man.

    Comment on a social media post from 40+ Travel &amp;amp; Lifestyle stating, &quot;That&#x27;s a beautiful man.&quot; Posted 23 hours ago
