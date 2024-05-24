    Lady Gaga Is Receiving Near Universal Praise For Dressing Weird Again

    As the people say, "We are so back."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    Lady Gaga hasn't worn anything *that* weird in quite a while.

    Lady Gaga wearing a long black leather trench coat, black boots, and large black sunglasses. She has platinum blonde hair and a black quilted bag
    Remember the time she dressed like a layered communion wafer?

    Lady Gaga at the BRIT Awards 2010 in a dramatic, tiered white gown with a large headpiece, posing on the red carpet
    Or that era where she would walk around with a teacup?

    Lady Gaga sits in a dramatic, angular outfit holding a teacup, with several people around her at a formal event
    I just want her to come out of an alien egg again!

    Artists at the Grammy Awards carrying an art piece resembling a large, glossy pod. They are wearing tight, glossy outfits, accentuating the futuristic theme
    Well, the Nurtec ODT ambassador is *finally* releasing a concert movie for her 2022 Chromatica Ball on Max this weekend, and she showed up to the premiere in, thank God, something weird.

    Lady Gaga wears a sleek, plunging black outfit at a red carpet event; she has short, wavy blonde hair and diamond earrings
    Gaga wore a car part:

    Lady Gaga on the red carpet wearing an avant-garde white outfit with structural, futuristic elements
    Yep, that's a part of a car.

    A person is interviewed on the red carpet wearing an avant-garde outfit with large, white sculptural elements. The word &quot;GAGA&quot; is visible in the background
    Gaga said on X: "On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic."

    Tweet from Lady Gaga: &quot;On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic.&quot;
    And just like that, weird Gaga is back.

    our weird gaga is back again 😭🤧🙏🏻

    — ♡Z♡ (@ZtotheOandE) May 24, 2024
    Fans are overjoyed by this new development.

    WE ARE SO FUCKING BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/JTC2KjTdpP

    — radical optiLIZm (@dontcaIImyname) May 24, 2024
    She's receiving near-universal praise for that car part.

    Lady Gaga poses in an avant-garde white outfit with large structural elements on a red carpet at the Chromatica Ball event. Reporters and cameras surround her
    "I was expecting a normal day until I opened Twitter and saw Gaga being GAGA again," one fan said.

    I was expecting a normal day until I opened Twitter and saw gaga being GAGA again pic.twitter.com/4aJh03F3LK

    — eman (@jooseungeon) May 24, 2024
    Honestly, it's just so refreshing to see people questioning what the hell she's wearing again.

    Juan De Sand Tits tweets, &quot;Is she just finding random objects and putting them on? Give me back my car parts.&quot;
    Now, please give us new music soon because I swear to God, if you release a car accessory line, that might just be the end of me!

    Lady Gaga in an avant-garde white dress at the Gaga Chromatica Ball
