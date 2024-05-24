Lady Gaga hasn't worn anything *that* weird in quite a while.
Remember the time she dressed like a layered communion wafer?
Or that era where she would walk around with a teacup?
I just want her to come out of an alien egg again!
Well, the Nurtec ODT ambassador is *finally* releasing a concert movie for her 2022 Chromatica Ball on Max this weekend, and she showed up to the premiere in, thank God, something weird.
Yep, that's a part of a car.
Gaga said on X: "On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic."
She's receiving near-universal praise for that car part.
"I was expecting a normal day until I opened Twitter and saw Gaga being GAGA again," one fan said.
Fox/ Twitter: @jooseungeon
Honestly, it's just so refreshing to see people questioning what the hell she's wearing again.
Now, please give us new music soon because I swear to God, if you release a car accessory line, that might just be the end of me!