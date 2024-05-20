30 Funny Tweets From The Past 10 Days That I Sent To Every Group Chat I'm In
I would like to go there (cig porch).
Another week, another round of funny tweets. Here's all of 'em that made it to the group chat...
1.
if your boss dresses like this, you're not getting replaced by AI pic.twitter.com/wjzFBNChUl— John W. Rich (Wealthy) (@Cokedupoptions) May 8, 2024
2.
🚨🚨🚨DEAL ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/uq3OFA78IQ— ratman (@CoalPowers) May 18, 2024
3.
Bruh … so I work at longhorn why in DF THIS LADY JUST TIP ME IN POPEYES COUPONS pic.twitter.com/l13BFuLqo1— J Chris (@TheRealJChris_) May 9, 2024
4.
My brain at 3 am pic.twitter.com/jCArd2eJHC— introvert (@introvertsmemes) May 9, 2024
5.
You’re Beautiful will be 20 years old next year, and you know I’m going to re-release that little bitch. https://t.co/PrXBLHNLGh— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 19, 2024
6.
Meet me at the cig porch pic.twitter.com/B2ke2XavDu— Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) May 19, 2024
9.
australians when they didn't qualify #eurovision pic.twitter.com/29cr57xxhU— Joe (@wittyusername_6) May 9, 2024
10.
for some reason as a young girl all I wanted was a skirt like this pic.twitter.com/hM7JTTDDho— ♡ c (@glo55ie) May 11, 2024
11.
Beautiful photo of the aurora over Los Angeles ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3OGLvcRdmE— Evan (@evanponter) May 11, 2024
12.
They should invent a CVS or maybe Target in a city where you can take an item off a shelf and purchase it— rachel yara (@bugposting) May 8, 2024
13.
this is like something from parks and rec https://t.co/PSh1pGbbVS— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 11, 2024
14.
Friends with a printer are a dying breed…cherish them— trevy (@chillextremist) May 12, 2024
15.
dublin’s latest tourist attraction, a “portal” to new york, allows you to choose violence and bully americans in real time pic.twitter.com/J0Xq9mlByv— ellen (@ellenfkenny) May 7, 2024
16.
they’re turned it off. we’re back to a time where the only portal to New York in dublin is finding a yank in the temple bar that’s up for a green card marriage pic.twitter.com/UoDFPyyqK9— spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 13, 2024
17.
LMAOOO people are laying flowers at the portal after it was closed pic.twitter.com/gOkZP42XJZ— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 16, 2024
18.
clocking in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZZxdNA4x6— eliza 🎡 (@elizaemotion) May 7, 2024
19.
I’d break up with someone over this lol https://t.co/H0NblZ5kd8— Jenni (@hashjenni) May 12, 2024
20.
waitress brought me a pitcher of diet coke and said “you look like you needed this” pic.twitter.com/FnmR3pxP3c— keels 🛴 (@keelsonwheels14) May 11, 2024
21.
I love my sister but why the fuck is she hiding potatoes behind her bed pic.twitter.com/iwQvKhFFA4— ania (@kttej39) May 13, 2024
22.
need to underage drink here one last time pic.twitter.com/Qf2idxFucy— lil bruh (@fitfuljest) May 14, 2024
23.
My brown dad just told me there was somebody on WhatsApp named Mehta Ali bothering him on whatsapp. I went to check and it was this pic.twitter.com/5L5h1FnjsW— Raccoon from Canada (@RaccoonCanada) May 14, 2024
24.
Every time I watch Sex and the City this how Miranda always look to me pic.twitter.com/WMcjbfXlU6— KT (@KaylanTamia) May 14, 2024
25.
I really thought I deserved a degree in mechanical engineering after plugging these in https://t.co/7o7MMozwBX— Austine (@theereal_one) May 16, 2024
26.
the woman in the back is an evil witch who has been controlling her this whole time omg jojo… pic.twitter.com/kv7mXeJ0oE— sarah (@tinygreenbug) May 19, 2024
27.
this shit had so much aura pic.twitter.com/vOj3tQUjlg— cal! (@calnithm) May 18, 2024
28.
fart gon change the atmosphere of the earth https://t.co/9qUBURHPmP— Pookie (@PookiesParadise) May 8, 2024