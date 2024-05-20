    30 Funny Tweets From The Past 10 Days That I Sent To Every Group Chat I'm In

    I would like to go there (cig porch).

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Another week, another round of funny tweets. Here's all of 'em that made it to the group chat...

    1.

    if your boss dresses like this, you're not getting replaced by AI pic.twitter.com/wjzFBNChUl

    — John W. Rich (Wealthy) (@Cokedupoptions) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @Cokedupoptions

    2.

    🚨🚨🚨DEAL ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/uq3OFA78IQ

    — ratman (@CoalPowers) May 18, 2024
    Twitter: @CoalPowers

    3.

    Bruh … so I work at longhorn why in DF THIS LADY JUST TIP ME IN POPEYES COUPONS pic.twitter.com/l13BFuLqo1

    — J Chris (@TheRealJChris_) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @TheRealJChris_

    4.

    My brain at 3 am pic.twitter.com/jCArd2eJHC

    — introvert (@introvertsmemes) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @introvertsmemes

    5.

    You’re Beautiful will be 20 years old next year, and you know I’m going to re-release that little bitch. https://t.co/PrXBLHNLGh

    — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 19, 2024
    Twitter: @JamesBlunt

    6.

    Meet me at the cig porch pic.twitter.com/B2ke2XavDu

    — Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) May 19, 2024
    Twitter: @TheRickDoofus

    7.

    pic.twitter.com/7JH2WRpY43

    — ✧ (@northstardoll) May 19, 2024
    Twitter: @northstardoll

    8.

    😭 pic.twitter.com/7DitV9Xj2z

    — body pillow enthusiast (@dmndeyes) May 16, 2024
    Twitter: @dmndeyes

    9.

    australians when they didn't qualify #eurovision pic.twitter.com/29cr57xxhU

    — Joe (@wittyusername_6) May 9, 2024
    Twitter: @wittyusername_6

    10.

    for some reason as a young girl all I wanted was a skirt like this pic.twitter.com/hM7JTTDDho

    — ♡ c (@glo55ie) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @glo55ie

    11.

    Beautiful photo of the aurora over Los Angeles ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3OGLvcRdmE

    — Evan (@evanponter) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @evanponter

    12.

    They should invent a CVS or maybe Target in a city where you can take an item off a shelf and purchase it

    — rachel yara (@bugposting) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @bugposting

    13.

    this is like something from parks and rec https://t.co/PSh1pGbbVS

    — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @markruffaloTD

    14.

    Friends with a printer are a dying breed…cherish them

    — trevy (@chillextremist) May 12, 2024
    Twitter: @chillextremist

    15.

    dublin’s latest tourist attraction, a “portal” to new york, allows you to choose violence and bully americans in real time pic.twitter.com/J0Xq9mlByv

    — ellen (@ellenfkenny) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @ellenfkenny

    16.

    they’re turned it off. we’re back to a time where the only portal to New York in dublin is finding a yank in the temple bar that’s up for a green card marriage pic.twitter.com/UoDFPyyqK9

    — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 13, 2024
    Twitter: @spochadoir

    17.

    LMAOOO people are laying flowers at the portal after it was closed pic.twitter.com/gOkZP42XJZ

    — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 16, 2024
    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    18.

    clocking in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZZxdNA4x6

    — eliza 🎡 (@elizaemotion) May 7, 2024
    Twitter: @elizaemotion

    19.

    I’d break up with someone over this lol https://t.co/H0NblZ5kd8

    — Jenni (@hashjenni) May 12, 2024
    Twitter: @hashjenni

    20.

    waitress brought me a pitcher of diet coke and said “you look like you needed this” pic.twitter.com/FnmR3pxP3c

    — keels 🛴 (@keelsonwheels14) May 11, 2024
    Twitter: @keelsonwheels14

    21.

    I love my sister but why the fuck is she hiding potatoes behind her bed pic.twitter.com/iwQvKhFFA4

    — ania 🪭 (@kttej39) May 13, 2024
    Twitter: @kttej39

    22.

    need to underage drink here one last time pic.twitter.com/Qf2idxFucy

    — lil bruh (@fitfuljest) May 14, 2024
    Twitter: @fitfuljest

    23.

    My brown dad just told me there was somebody on WhatsApp named Mehta Ali bothering him on whatsapp. I went to check and it was this pic.twitter.com/5L5h1FnjsW

    — Raccoon from Canada (@RaccoonCanada) May 14, 2024
    Twitter: @RaccoonCanada

    24.

    Every time I watch Sex and the City this how Miranda always look to me pic.twitter.com/WMcjbfXlU6

    — KT (@KaylanTamia) May 14, 2024
    Twitter: @KaylanTamia

    25.

    I really thought I deserved a degree in mechanical engineering after plugging these in https://t.co/7o7MMozwBX

    — Austine (@theereal_one) May 16, 2024
    Twitter: @theereal_one

    26.

    the woman in the back is an evil witch who has been controlling her this whole time omg jojo… pic.twitter.com/kv7mXeJ0oE

    — sarah (@tinygreenbug) May 19, 2024
    Twitter: @tinygreenbug

    27.

    this shit had so much aura pic.twitter.com/vOj3tQUjlg

    — cal! (@calnithm) May 18, 2024
    Twitter: @calnithm

    28.

    fart gon change the atmosphere of the earth https://t.co/9qUBURHPmP

    — Pookie (@PookiesParadise) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @PookiesParadise