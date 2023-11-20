Skip To Content
People Are Losing It Over This Fox News Host Getting Upset Over "Gay Nutcrackers" And "Black Disabled Santas"

"Gay Nutcracker and Black Disabled Santa sound like South Park characters."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

A clip of a Fox News host getting real angry about the littlest thing is going viral again!

A woman smiling in front of her laptop
This time it's about Target selling "gay nutcrackers" and "Black disabled Santas."

Fox

Here's the clip:

"Why do they keep pushing this? Who are they trying to appeal to?" the host asks.

Closeup of a Fox News host
Fox

"Despite what the media portrays or how politicians are voting, this doesn't represent how the overwhelming majority of people, really how the world, feels about this issue," she says next to a split screen with a Black Santa in a wheelchair.

&quot;The Dylanization of Corporate America&quot;
Fox

"I think the majority of people, parents especially, they can acknowledge that gay nutcracker and Black disabled Santa have gone way too far," she says. "The pendulum has swung."

Screenshot of a Fox News report
Fox

People obviously found this whole thing very funny.

"The only Hallmark movie I want to see is about the Gay Nutcracker and Black Disabled Santa," this person said.

"Gay nutcracker and Black disabled Santa are ruining my fucking life," another person joked.

Even Chris Meloni said, "That's a lot."

Anyway, I'll leave you with some of my favorite reactions:

It's honestly a riot.

And lastly...

