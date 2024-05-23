    Not Enough People Are Talking About The Four Seasons Orlando Baby's Hot Dad AND THAT'S NOT OKAY

    Call me.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Four Seasons Orlando Baby is, without a doubt, the best meme of the year.

    A baby, held by an adult, smiles and raises one arm. The adult&#x27;s face is partially visible
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    The adult-like child has completely taken over my timeline.

    @sobrizzle

    If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you 😂🤣😂🤣😂

    ♬ original sound - Stefanie O’Brien
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    But enough about that baby...

    A baby is being held by an adult (name unknown). The baby is wearing no clothing and looking at the camera
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    We're here to shower some love on someone else: The Four Season Orlando baby's hot dad.

    A man holding a baby in a bedroom
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    He deserves his flowers too.

    Adult holding a baby in a diaper, with a young child raising their arms in excitement nearby
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    I'm not the only weirdo talking about him.

    is anyone talking about how hot the orlando four seasons baby’s dad is?

    — Grace (@grczhn) May 23, 2024
    Twitter: @grczhn

    There's a large faction of perpetually online people obsessed with this man.

    how are yall not talking about how FINE the four seasons baby dad is like WHAT pic.twitter.com/oCJqG5AyDU

    — 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔 🪺 (@summerarisza) May 21, 2024
    Twitter: @summerarisza

    "Every time I see that Four Seasons Orlando baby I just get so enamored by the dad," this person said.

    every time i see that four seasons orlando baby i just get so enamored by the dad like good lord hello

    — tatum ⋆⁺☾ (@tealmasked) May 21, 2024
    Twitter: @tealmasked

    "I just always get distracted by the hot dad," another person said.

    I really don’t care about the Four Seasons baby I just always get distracted by the hot dad

    — based gizmo 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@neverthetories) May 22, 2024
    Twitter: @neverthetories

    And this person straight up went there: "Gimme 3 minutes in a room with that man, and I'll solve all world conflict."

    Four seasons baby this four seasons baby that. WHY IS NO ONE THIRSTING FOR THE DAD???? Gimme 3 minutes in a room with that man and I’ll solve world conflict.

    — Throbbin Hood (@yellinskelly) May 21, 2024
    Twitter: @yellinskelly

    The overall consensus is: "Let me see more of him."

    idgaf about no four seasons orlando baby lemme see more of him pic.twitter.com/4ft8ZCpfKU

    — ❀ (@_anghel0) May 21, 2024
    @sobrizzle/Twitter: @_anghel0

    Personally, I get good vibes from him.

    A man holding a baby who is smiling and pointing upward. The man is wearing a striped shirt
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    He just seems like a nice man!

    Man holding a baby wearing a diaper, with a young girl beside them, all smiling and waving at the camera
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    I also think it's underrated how he says his meek little "Meee."

    A smiling man holds a baby in a diaper
    @sobrizzle/tiktok.com

    So, let's give kudos where kudos are due.

    That dad from four seasons Orlando baby is just so hot pic.twitter.com/AaNuGQw3OV

    — nermin 🏳️‍🌈 (@der_nermin) May 21, 2024
    Twitter: @der_nermin

    And if you somehow can't get behind the Four Seasons Orlando baby then at least get behind the hot dad.

    I don't mind that four seasons baby meme cause the dad is hot

    — A New Bayleef 🫦🍃 (@MadamClinton) May 21, 2024
    Twitter: @MadamClinton

    Basically, what I'm trying to say is... call me.

    is the four seasons orlando dad available?

    — supreme court (@calleynte247) May 23, 2024
    Twitter: @calleynte247