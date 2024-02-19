Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Americans Are Still Posting "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes, And These Pictures Would Literally Rock Europeans' Worlds

What a weird, weird "culture" we have have.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

We are well into 2024, and the "European mind cannot comprehend" meme is still chugging along.

Twitter: @coldhealing

Because this is still one of the most popular memes on X, here are the funniest ones from 2024 so far...

1.

Twitter: @kscottz

2.

Twitter: @Dr_Lockefeller

3.

Twitter: @bedubble

4.

Twitter: @GravySauceCream

5.

Twitter: @PA_Capitol_Boy

6.

Twitter: @AustinHarrisIA

7.

Twitter: @aeroastrofc

8.

Twitter: @MarmotRespecter

9.

Twitter: @Useless_Thought

10.

Twitter: @jepasta

11.

Twitter: @28evermore

12.

Twitter: @BasedDodge

13.

Twitter: @billybrizzle420

14.

Twitter: @Zelltoven

15.

Twitter: @BuckyMadigan

16.

Subway/ Twitter: @uncledoomer

17.

Twitter: @MKDI2

18.

Twitter: @RyanBirdy094

19.

Twitter: @gramifications

20.

MSNBC/ Twitter: @HargTimes

21.

Twitter: @BlueRidgeTran

22.

Twitter: @goomygoomyx

23.

Twitter: @kbryanw

24.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @TVDumbDuck

25.

Dunkin Donuts/ Twitter: @Fork_Harder

26.

Twitter: @lukezim

27.

Twitter: @lovingtaeonmain