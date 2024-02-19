Americans Are Still Posting "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes, And These Pictures Would Literally Rock Europeans' Worlds
What a weird, weird "culture" we have have.
We are well into 2024, and the "European mind cannot comprehend" meme is still chugging along.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz— cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023
Because this is still one of the most popular memes on X, here are the funniest ones from 2024 so far...
1.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/vmk70u9rDY— Kat Scott 🐀 (@kscottz) January 3, 2024
2.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/lMYcHifB2X— John D Lockefeller (@Dr_Lockefeller) February 11, 2024
3.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/owkgE0rYTJ— Brandon (@bedubble) January 5, 2024
4.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Qp1rDqsxHQ— Justin Credible (@GravySauceCream) February 8, 2024
5.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/00WyX9Lo1h— Elijah Cohen (@PA_Capitol_Boy) January 11, 2024
6.
The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/dMW1HGnwq3— Austin Harris (@AustinHarrisIA) January 13, 2024
7.
the european mind could never comprehend this https://t.co/nrEN5NmpDe— deepti (@aeroastrofc) January 18, 2024
8.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/XT3YVZCww7— Marmot (@MarmotRespecter) January 19, 2024
9.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ExV7N3J7xr— UselessThought 🔰 (@Useless_Thought) January 23, 2024
10.
The European mind can’t begin to comprehend this pic.twitter.com/5TCuGvhFWx— Kevin (@jepasta) January 24, 2024
11.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jXeDqSoEij— Camryn (@28evermore) January 24, 2024
12.
the european mind cant comprehend this pic.twitter.com/CpcAZNodAU— wizard of ass (@BasedDodge) January 24, 2024
13.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jVCWcsdyFb— Brizz-Chan (Mr drive) (@billybrizzle420) January 25, 2024
14.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/7bTmI6XRUp— Zelly (@Zelltoven) January 26, 2024
15.
THE EUROPEAN MIND CANNOT COMPREHEND THIS https://t.co/CcBfVI0Hs4 pic.twitter.com/wMxDh9Ta9q— Sports Man Ryan Person (@BuckyMadigan) February 11, 2024
16.
the european mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/Cpa2zOp2y6— doomer (@uncledoomer) January 26, 2024
17.
The European mind can not comprehend this pic.twitter.com/zyRU1kORGn— MKDI (@MKDI2) January 28, 2024
18.
The European Mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/hhut4puOg6— Ryan (@RyanBirdy094) January 28, 2024
19.
The European mind could never comprehend. pic.twitter.com/5yMJw3zvol— Graham (@gramifications) January 28, 2024
20.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/fXLZJxdtmA— Erica (@HargTimes) February 2, 2024
21.
The European mind can’t conceive this. pic.twitter.com/U4CaJBsWwf— Joey Slaughter (@BlueRidgeTran) February 3, 2024
22.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/uWQqEIy4RJ— Thanatos 🌨️❄️ (@goomygoomyx) February 4, 2024
23.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/N7aMndS6ux— Bryan Walker (@kbryanw) February 6, 2024
24.
The European mind simply could not comprehend this pic.twitter.com/TsvLErdYEE— Duck 🦆 (@TVDumbDuck) February 12, 2024
25.
The European mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/x4zkPwpuT9— ₿itcoinSlut (@Fork_Harder) February 12, 2024
26.
The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/kybQdDjteU— lukezim (@lukezim) February 13, 2024
27.
the european mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/lpEjMXBIti— may⁷ (@lovingtaeonmain) February 6, 2024