    Americans Are Absolutely Certain Europeans Have NO IDEA What Is Happening In These Pictures

    There really is something beautiful about a Walmart parking lot at sunset.

    Matt Stopera
    Welcome to another edition of my favorite meme: "The European mind can't comprehend." Because these memes never get old to me, and because people keep sharing 'em, here are the funniest ones from this past month:

    1.

    the european mind cannot comprehend the beauty and nature of walmart... pic.twitter.com/edoynJKVnY

    — leygoist (@catvhye) May 11, 2024
    2.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EWjBzLCUWk

    — Swan (@AndySwan) May 6, 2024
    3.

    the european mind would not comprehend pic.twitter.com/ezCqpC62EP

    — Alex P (@blueRSavant) May 11, 2024
    4.

    the european mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/99ri51BowA

    — reagan (@reaganncc) May 5, 2024
    5.

    the European mind can’t comprehend this

    -mark pic.twitter.com/mewZCS5dIU

    — Mark Alter (@d1father) May 8, 2024
    6.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/nPxMfhrVN7

    — coloradotravis (@coloradotravis) April 28, 2024
    7.

    the European mind cannot comprehend... pic.twitter.com/x7mk0r1Fth

    — Autumn (@AutumnTweets) May 9, 2024
    8.

    The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/R6Qu5VpOJb

    — 🦌🎈Buckley🌹🔰 (@BleatrKropotkin) May 13, 2024
    9.

    The European mind cannot comprehend ice https://t.co/zDfVg9izCB

    — Jackie Treehorn (@StevioTVio) May 13, 2024
    10.

    The European mind could not comprehend this pic.twitter.com/TqTI4TWMmP

    — Red Commie 🇲🇽🍉 (@brocialist_) April 27, 2024
    11.

    The European mind simply can not comprehend this image pic.twitter.com/o3wt2eaIzM

    — Anna (@onarose_alt) April 12, 2024
    12.

    it’s 1:25 on a monday. the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/bdLU0iqZRR

    — areola grande (@trilllqueen) May 13, 2024
    13.

    the european mind cant comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rPzTd5NlMO

    — bella (@beIlanation) May 4, 2024
    14.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/tYKrYBAq61

    — BABA YAGA (@DWintersEZCo) April 29, 2024
    15.

    If there's one thing the European mind can't comprehend, it's that the entire midwest is one giant gridline pic.twitter.com/gp78x7KLRd

    — Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) March 21, 2024
    16.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/aXDVWoFF7g

    — Iowa Chill (@IowaChill) April 29, 2024
    17.

    the european mind cannot fathom the citi field jumbotron pic.twitter.com/nR5xWd6sIB

    — roxanne 🏆🏆 (@rcx4nne) May 1, 2024
    18.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/dGm8nPdzB5

    — Spuds @ pcd (@HeWhoRoarks) May 1, 2024
    19.

    The European Mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/sorwNBdni9

    — Eric Martin (@ericmartin242) April 11, 2024
    20.

    The European mind could never understand pic.twitter.com/eYSjTM8KJ3

    — Matt (@cigardegenerate) April 14, 2024
    21.

    The European mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/xCzKPXpk9t

    — dont skate on me (@SkateDont) April 17, 2024
    22.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EsXXV6CPrZ

    — Keytar Hero (@NathanFleeger) April 27, 2024
    23.

    the european mind cannot comprehend the beauty and wonder of crystal light https://t.co/6ACpRkkPPk

    — Pitkin | I need more live music (@Pitkin_18) April 18, 2024
    24.

    The European mind can not comprehend the BIG CUP pic.twitter.com/GOPviCMNG2

    — Inzi (@InziHS) April 19, 2024
    25.

    the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/3qAf5Tas3r

    — Jennifer Begakis (@jenbegakis) April 23, 2024
    26.

    The European mind will never comprehend this https://t.co/jYTJoQA52W

    — Alva’Dib (@alva_wave) April 24, 2024
    27.

    The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/AExdMheIeQ

    — Big 🐓 Dave (@gococks69) April 25, 2024
    28.

    The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Q9z1WawSJT

    — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) April 25, 2024
    29.

    I’m at a gas station. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/06w1083K91

    — kbtdj (@kbtdj423) April 25, 2024
    30.

    the european mind can’t even fathom pic.twitter.com/pjbAcRl3mo

    — ☆ SIRI (@cathacksEXE) April 27, 2024
    31.

    the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/5fjR2cMFm4

    — ♛ (@keylimeyunho) May 11, 2024
    32.

    The european mind can't conceive of this. pic.twitter.com/HzQD67bWhl

    — Roland 🛸 Burnem (@RolandBurnem) May 1, 2024
    33.

    the european mind cant comprehend this 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/NBFFawX1W0

    — frankie ˏˋ°•*⁀➷ (fem draco truther) (@heavenlyhjp) May 3, 2024
    34.

    The European mind can't comprehend a free glass of water this big pic.twitter.com/U3BsH14Ex4

    — Aviv אביב (@Benvigllow) May 11, 2024
    35.

    The European mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/Onq4t0e9WR

    — Karissa Marie ⭕️🟧 (@karmarvar) May 11, 2024
