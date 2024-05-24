Americans Are Absolutely Certain Europeans Have NO IDEA What Is Happening In These Pictures
There really is something beautiful about a Walmart parking lot at sunset.
Welcome to another edition of my favorite meme: "The European mind can't comprehend." Because these memes never get old to me, and because people keep sharing 'em, here are the funniest ones from this past month:
1.
the european mind cannot comprehend the beauty and nature of walmart... pic.twitter.com/edoynJKVnY— leygoist (@catvhye) May 11, 2024
2.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EWjBzLCUWk— Swan (@AndySwan) May 6, 2024
3.
the european mind would not comprehend pic.twitter.com/ezCqpC62EP— Alex P (@blueRSavant) May 11, 2024
4.
the european mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/99ri51BowA— reagan (@reaganncc) May 5, 2024
5.
the European mind can’t comprehend this— Mark Alter (@d1father) May 8, 2024
-mark pic.twitter.com/mewZCS5dIU
6.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/nPxMfhrVN7— coloradotravis (@coloradotravis) April 28, 2024
7.
the European mind cannot comprehend... pic.twitter.com/x7mk0r1Fth— Autumn (@AutumnTweets) May 9, 2024
8.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/R6Qu5VpOJb— 🦌🎈Buckley🌹🔰 (@BleatrKropotkin) May 13, 2024
9.
The European mind cannot comprehend ice https://t.co/zDfVg9izCB— Jackie Treehorn (@StevioTVio) May 13, 2024
10.
The European mind could not comprehend this pic.twitter.com/TqTI4TWMmP— Red Commie 🇲🇽🍉 (@brocialist_) April 27, 2024
11.
The European mind simply can not comprehend this image pic.twitter.com/o3wt2eaIzM— Anna (@onarose_alt) April 12, 2024
12.
it’s 1:25 on a monday. the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/bdLU0iqZRR— areola grande (@trilllqueen) May 13, 2024
13.
the european mind cant comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rPzTd5NlMO— bella (@beIlanation) May 4, 2024
14.
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/tYKrYBAq61— BABA YAGA (@DWintersEZCo) April 29, 2024
15.
If there's one thing the European mind can't comprehend, it's that the entire midwest is one giant gridline pic.twitter.com/gp78x7KLRd— Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) March 21, 2024
16.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/aXDVWoFF7g— Iowa Chill (@IowaChill) April 29, 2024
17.
the european mind cannot fathom the citi field jumbotron pic.twitter.com/nR5xWd6sIB— roxanne 🏆🏆 (@rcx4nne) May 1, 2024
18.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/dGm8nPdzB5— Spuds @ pcd (@HeWhoRoarks) May 1, 2024
19.
The European Mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/sorwNBdni9— Eric Martin (@ericmartin242) April 11, 2024
20.
The European mind could never understand pic.twitter.com/eYSjTM8KJ3— Matt (@cigardegenerate) April 14, 2024
21.
The European mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/xCzKPXpk9t— dont skate on me (@SkateDont) April 17, 2024
22.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EsXXV6CPrZ— Keytar Hero (@NathanFleeger) April 27, 2024
23.
the european mind cannot comprehend the beauty and wonder of crystal light https://t.co/6ACpRkkPPk— Pitkin | I need more live music (@Pitkin_18) April 18, 2024
24.
The European mind can not comprehend the BIG CUP pic.twitter.com/GOPviCMNG2— Inzi (@InziHS) April 19, 2024
25.
the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/3qAf5Tas3r— Jennifer Begakis (@jenbegakis) April 23, 2024
26.
The European mind will never comprehend this https://t.co/jYTJoQA52W— Alva’Dib (@alva_wave) April 24, 2024
27.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/AExdMheIeQ— Big 🐓 Dave (@gococks69) April 25, 2024
28.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Q9z1WawSJT— Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) April 25, 2024
29.
I’m at a gas station. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/06w1083K91— kbtdj (@kbtdj423) April 25, 2024
30.
the european mind can’t even fathom pic.twitter.com/pjbAcRl3mo— ☆ SIRI (@cathacksEXE) April 27, 2024
31.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/5fjR2cMFm4— ♛ (@keylimeyunho) May 11, 2024
32.
The european mind can't conceive of this. pic.twitter.com/HzQD67bWhl— Roland 🛸 Burnem (@RolandBurnem) May 1, 2024
33.
the european mind cant comprehend this 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/NBFFawX1W0— frankie ˏˋ°•*⁀➷ (fem draco truther) (@heavenlyhjp) May 3, 2024
34.
The European mind can't comprehend a free glass of water this big pic.twitter.com/U3BsH14Ex4— Aviv אביב (@Benvigllow) May 11, 2024
35.
The European mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/Onq4t0e9WR— Karissa Marie ⭕️🟧 (@karmarvar) May 11, 2024