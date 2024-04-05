    Dwayne Johnson Says He Regrets Endorsing Joe Biden In 2020 And That He's Not Happy With The Current State Of America

    "Am I happy with the state of America right now? That answer is no."

    Dwayne Johnson has a lot of feelings about his 2020 Joe Biden presidential endorsement and the current state of America.

    He sat down for an interview with Will Cain on Fox News and explained how he felt about it all.

    "Am I happy with the state of America right now?" He said. "That answer is no. Do I believe that we're going to get better? I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better."

    Then the host asked him about his 2020 Joe Biden endorsement.

    "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he said.

    “And I thought back then, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence, and it's my job then to exercise my influence and share who I’m going to endorse.'"

    "Am I going to do that again this year? The answer is no. I'm not gonna do that."

    "That caused something that tears me up in my guts, back then and now, which is division. The takeaway months after that was that it caused an incredible amount of division in our country."

    "I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that because my goal is to bring this country together. I believe that in my DNA. So, in the spirit of that, there will be no endorsement."

    "At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this, like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people, and I trust whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent."

    So, there you have it. The Rock is unhappy with the state of America and won't tell you how he's going to vote.

    Thoughts, feelings, or any cares in the world about this?

