This 15-Year-Old's Comment About A Car Hitting A Dunkin' In Rhode Island Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons

He knew exaaactly what he was doing with this one.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Every now and then a local news interview goes viral.

Last year, we were introduced to the "most Philadelphia man ever."

A neighbor in NE Philly describes what it was like to wake up to the confusion just outside his door after a portion of I-95 collapsed just a few blocks from him. pic.twitter.com/PVh3VwjtEs

— Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 11, 2023
There was the news anchor who casually shrugged off getting hit by a literal car.

Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc

— Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022
And then there's my absolute favorite: "All the Chili's have closed... WHAT?" lady.

Now, we have a 15-year-old's comment about a car crashing into a Dunkin' in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Person being interviewed by news crew with police and emergency vehicles in the background
Here's what he had to say about the crash:

A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Cranston this morning.

This was what a 15-year-old had to say about it.

Story: https://t.co/ex1mqKj8iH pic.twitter.com/920r4kjW10

— Melanie DaSilva (@meldasilva9) April 23, 2024
As this person said, "You know he thought of that and knew it was going to go crazy."

Bye!