This 15-Year-Old's Comment About A Car Hitting A Dunkin' In Rhode Island Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
He knew exaaactly what he was doing with this one.
A neighbor in NE Philly describes what it was like to wake up to the confusion just outside his door after a portion of I-95 collapsed just a few blocks from him. pic.twitter.com/PVh3VwjtEs— Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 11, 2023
Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc— Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022
A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Cranston this morning.— Melanie DaSilva (@meldasilva9) April 23, 2024
This was what a 15-year-old had to say about it.
Story: https://t.co/ex1mqKj8iH pic.twitter.com/920r4kjW10
You know he thought of that and knew it was going to go crazy— Stephen Ai Smith ᶠᵃⁿ (@stephenaismth) April 23, 2024