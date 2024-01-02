Skip To Content
Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Hilariously Responded To Her Mother's 7-Second Description Of A Democrat's Daily Life

Love that for her.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Donald Trump's former senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway,  went viral a few weeks ago for describing the Democratic Party on Fox News:

"I just think the Democrats wake up every morning and look at the calendar, the iPhone, the date says January 6, 2021. The date never changes," she said. "Then they get in an electric vehicle and get an abortion. I just described the Democratic party to you in seven seconds."

Closeup of Kellyanne Conway
I mean, she didn't lie?

Jokes abounded, and now her daughter has responded to the clip.

Kellyanne's daughter, Claudia, made news a few years ago for her outspoken liberal beliefs.

Also, remember when she appeared on American Idol?

Closeup of Claudia Conway
Now, Claudia is going viral for returning to social media to respond to her mother's clip:

As this person said:

