Love that for her.
Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR— Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023
how’d she know my daily schedule… https://t.co/tc5pwPp5Ut pic.twitter.com/PRGXD5sn7D— zach (@zachlarkin718) December 20, 2023
New morning routine just dropped https://t.co/4cR7oSvKwV— cc (@ClareKarate) December 21, 2023
Hi sorry I’m back I’ve been driving my electric car to get hundreds of third trimester abortions on January 6, 2021— Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) December 31, 2023
Same, girl. Same.— Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) December 31, 2023