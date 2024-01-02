Skip To Content
    Everyone Is Miserable Right Now, So Here Are A Bunch Of Jokes About Going Back To Work After 2 Weeks Off

    We're all in this together.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy "Circle Back" Day!

    Twitter: @Sarah_Cecc

    For those of us, unfortunately, finding ourselves "celebrating" it, National Circle Back Day is the day after the holidays when everyone seems to, well, circle back to their damn emails.

    Twitter: @ceceliacreates

    Because today sucks, let's at least look at some of the best jokes about going back to work after 14 days of freedom...

    HBO/ Twitter: @toddowyoung

    Twitter: @GordonGekko420

    Twitter: @dalaimo13

    Twitter: @alpa_denaik

    Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @christaylor_nyc

    NBC/ Twitter: @OfficeMemes_

    Comedy Central/ Twitter: @taylorbanhphd

    Ellen/ Twitter: @philipjonathn

    Twitter: @JazzyPboy

    Netflix/ Twitter: @zackfolio

    Twitter: @Cam_Cawthorne

    Twitter: @lucianavee

    Twitter: @cseguin03

    Twitter: @NDAcademic

    @oilfeildoutlaw/Twitter: @lilydsmith

    Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @toddowyoung

    Twitter: @bridget__early

    Warner Bros/ Twitter: @joshcarlosjosh

    HBO/ Twitter: @PepperMD_PhD

    Twitter: @dumbledonk

    Twitter: @hwivesfanatic

    Twitter: @kmelkhat

    Twitter: @heyjayhuffman

    Twitter: @joshcarlosjosh

    Disney/ Twitter: @veryharryhill

    And lastly...

    VH1/ Twitter: @Jimmycoco1