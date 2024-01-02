Everyone Is Miserable Right Now, So Here Are A Bunch Of Jokes About Going Back To Work After 2 Weeks Off
We're all in this together.
Happy "Circle Back" Day!
Happy National Circle Back Day to all who, uh... celebrate?— Sarah Cecchetti (@Sarah_Cecc) January 2, 2024
For those of us, unfortunately, finding ourselves "celebrating" it, National Circle Back Day is the day after the holidays when everyone seems to, well, circle back to their damn emails.
My thoughts and prayers are with your Slack DMs on this first day of Circle Back Season 🙏🏽— Cecelia Martinez (@ceceliacreates) January 2, 2024
Because today sucks, let's at least look at some of the best jokes about going back to work after 14 days of freedom...
“Just circling back!”— Todd Owyoung (@toddowyoung) January 2, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/dePLZKbuky
“Happy new year I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to circle back…” pic.twitter.com/A8zIVM7Qie— Gordon Gekko (@GordonGekko420) January 2, 2024
Oh sorry when I said “let’s circle back after the new year” I mean literally never contact me again— Defund the police (@dalaimo13) January 2, 2024
All y’all going back to work after a long break 😂 pic.twitter.com/aA6mUq5ksC— ⚜️Alpa⚜️ (@alpa_denaik) January 2, 2024
Happy Circling Back Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/AM3xpnUh2C— Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) January 2, 2024
How it feels going back to work after the holidays pic.twitter.com/uC0ouK4ncZ— The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) January 2, 2024
Me going back to work after having the last 14 days off 😂 pic.twitter.com/4IYAlM4GZq— Taylor Banh, Ph.D. (@taylorbanhphd) January 2, 2024
“Happy new year! Just circling back on this…” pic.twitter.com/ivf5y3i55r— phil (@philipjonathn) January 2, 2024
Me checking my email inbox after going back to work after a week off 😂 pic.twitter.com/74CyLaEwCD— JazzyPboy 🥚👺 (@JazzyPboy) January 2, 2024
“circling back…”— Zack M (@zackfolio) January 2, 2024
“bumping this to the top of your inbox…” pic.twitter.com/FQcuW9qcYS
Me after reading your emails/texts about circling back pic.twitter.com/aC82n85CnP— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 2, 2024
me running away from the “circling back” emails this week pic.twitter.com/fJfIV8kPOG— luciana v. (@lucianavee) January 2, 2024
“Just circling back on this.”— Collin S (@cseguin03) January 2, 2024
“Take another lap.”
"I hope this email finds you..." nope, playing hide and seek.— ✨️neurospicy med student✨️ (@NDAcademic) January 2, 2024
going back to my fake email job after a week off https://t.co/F2QmBxFDo4— The Ginger Swindler (@lilydsmith) January 1, 2024
Me circling back right now: pic.twitter.com/hTSMoZV1px— Todd Owyoung (@toddowyoung) January 2, 2024
the circling back has begun pic.twitter.com/6PxjIG6kwz— Bridget Early she/her (@bridget__early) January 2, 2024
going back into work after the holidays: pic.twitter.com/kxQLOdVWJY— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) January 2, 2024
60 emails in my inbox while I was away and half of them with “I hope this email finds you well” pic.twitter.com/XJUYTKFqFj— Pepper, M.D./PhD 🚬🏳️🌈 (@PepperMD_PhD) January 2, 2024
“i hope this email finds you well”— waka fawksa flame (@dumbledonk) January 2, 2024
how the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/KBmSyQ8JZd
Me 2 hours back into work. pic.twitter.com/ZF7hZEUiKy— HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (@hwivesfanatic) January 2, 2024
Scheduled all of my emails to send on January 3 — more of an oval back.— Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) January 2, 2024
all the people with a massive pile of emails to get through today pic.twitter.com/pLSA0EPITT— Jay (@heyjayhuffman) January 2, 2024
looking at your inbox filled with messages from everyone you told to circle back after the holidays: pic.twitter.com/jjSoSaJQt2— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) January 2, 2024
Happy National Circle Back Day! pic.twitter.com/9zyMKSVn8e— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) January 2, 2024
And lastly...
the people that had 2 weeks off want us to feel bad that they’re going back to work pic.twitter.com/M3ApoySozl— Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) January 2, 2024