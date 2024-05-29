    I Had NO IDEA This Is How Loud These Historic Cicada Swarms Are

    It's giving "end of the world."

    We're in the midst of one of the biggest cicada hatchings since 1803.

    A large cicada sits on a 3D map of the United States, highlighting a news story about cicada populations or outbreaks
    All over the midwest and south, TRILLIONS of cicadas are emerging and shedding their exoskeletons.

    A ground covered with numerous cicada shells, twigs, and leaves
    People are posting pictures of their shedded skins on trees.

    The aftermath of last night’s cicada video.
    I had cleared the base of the trees yesterday evening. Now covered again. pic.twitter.com/8VUZgh4O8f

    — 🟢WhyMe (@WhyMe1980) May 18, 2024
    And while these swarms are certainly *interesting,* I'm here to talk about the sound.

    Neighbor’s tree wanted to show off on social media too. 😱 #Cicadas pic.twitter.com/n0rQND6Rsx

    — Kelli Marshall (@KelliMarshall) May 19, 2024
    Boy, oh boy, it's LOUD.

    for all my coaster friends here's the sound the cicadas are making right now. this is not the loudest I have heard and you cannot hear the deep harmonic thrum that comes in at a distance pic.twitter.com/7wYYf2Hzxl

    — Riley L. Hopkins|| badfuckinpodcasts.com on bsky (@RevRyeBread) May 28, 2024
    "The noise is DEAFENING," this news anchor said.

    Came home to find the trees and bushes around my driveway are 😳 COVERED in 🦗 🦗 CICADAS!! 😬And the noise…is DEAFENING!! pic.twitter.com/YbjlLOeKCh

    — Jennifer Kraus (@NC5_JKraus) May 12, 2024
    "Cicadas in St. Louis are no joke," another person said.

    SOUND ON-
    Cicadas in St. Louis are no joke.
    Grew up there and I have never heard them as loud as this. (Last weekend) there is a cicada fest and they’re selling t-shirts pic.twitter.com/CXGptSfxrF

    — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 26, 2024
    The consensus is: "Yes, it really is that loud."

    This is for those wondering what the cicadas sound like. Yes it really is that loud 😂 😭 pic.twitter.com/UTCsr1QFIj

    — TheSinstr1 (@Sinstr1) May 25, 2024
    The cicadas make kind of an extraterrestrial "WHRR" noise.

    So I went outside today to take some trash out and there's just this deafening "WHRRR" sound. The sound of the cicadas is just all blending into mush. It's kind of insane. pic.twitter.com/wujQoTDtcM

    — Jhusky (@JhuskyDuh) May 28, 2024
    It sounds like another planet to me.

    Sound of cicadas in our Huntsville AL neighborhood. Turn up volume for full effect. pic.twitter.com/WoOVSs2okG

    — Homer Hickam (@realhomerhickam) May 14, 2024
    As this person said, "It's cicada time!"

    🔊SOUND UP🔊 Who else’s house sounds like this when you step outside? It’s cicada time!! #cicada pic.twitter.com/euwVDbPbM4

    — Alison Pryor (@AlisonLocal3) May 20, 2024
    It's so bad in St. Louis that Fox 2 is reporting "harmful" noise levels.

    Cicadas Reach Dangerous Sound Levels in St. Louis

    Brood XIX, the 13-year periodical cicadas, have reached potentially harmful sound levels in the St. Louis area, with decibel readings in the high 80s to mid-90s. Prolonged exposure to these noise levels can cause permanent… pic.twitter.com/tgKppJMZI3

    — FOX2now (@FOX2now) May 24, 2024
    Basically, it feels/sounds like the end of the world.

    cicada sound check pic.twitter.com/RHOiI0N1NZ

    — that rocks (@epitasis) May 28, 2024
    I'll leave you with this bonus video of thousands of cicadas crackling as they leave their exoskeletons:

    🔈 Here is the sight and sound of THOUSANDS of cicadas crackling as they emerge from the ground 🔈😮

    In Spring Rock Park in Western Springs, IL. pic.twitter.com/yTYKmV3haY

    — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) May 20, 2024
    what type of sound system they put in these cicadas fr?

    — b. (@briarenee_) May 25, 2024
