People are once again making baseless claims that people in their 30s are old.
It all started when a picture of Miley Cyrus went viral, claiming the 31-year-old Grammy award-winning singer "aged like fine wine."
People were like, "Wait, what? 31 is old now?"
"She's 31, not 71," one person said.
Another person said. "She's not geriatric, she looks normal for a 31-year-old."
Sooo, because this seems to be a trend, let's look at what 31 has looked like in our *recent* history so we can determine once and for all if 31 is old now*.
*Dear God, it isn't.
17.
Suzanne Somers at 31:
20.
Sir Ian McKellen at 31:
21.
Barbra Streisand at 31:
24.
Denzel Washington at 31:
25.
Andrew Garfield at 31:
26.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 31:
30.
Bruce Springsteen at 31:
39.
Christina Aguilera at 31:
40.
Sandra Bullock at 31:
42.
Justin Timberlake at 31:
44.
Jake Gyllenhaal at 31:
47.
Catherine O'Hara at 31:
48.
Sarah Jessica Parker at 31:
50.
Jennifer Aniston at 31:
51.
Dwayne Johnson at 31:
52.
Jessica Simpson at 31:
53.
Jennifer Lopez at 31:
55.
Gwyneth Paltrow at 31:
57.
Ashton Kutcher at 31:
64.
Britney Spears at 31:
65.
And lastly, Taylor Swift at 31: