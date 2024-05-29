Here's How Radically Different 65 Celebrities Looked At The "Old Age" Of 31

"She's 31, not 71."

by Matt Stopera

People are once again making baseless claims that people in their 30s are old.

Two elderly people, a woman and a man, sit at a table with a laptop; the woman points at the man&#x27;s smartphone
Ilkercelik / Getty Images

It all started when a picture of Miley Cyrus went viral, claiming the 31-year-old Grammy award-winning singer "aged like fine wine."

Miley Cyrus, age 31, sits smiling and relaxed in a business-casual outfit, as described in a tweet praising her
X/Netflix

People were like, "Wait, what? 31 is old now?"

Cartoon of a skeleton sitting in a chair with a humorous caption: &quot;How you must imagine 31 year olds look&quot;. Tweet by Austin with the handle @Flawsom
Nickelodeon/X

"She's 31, not 71," one person said.

Tweet by user @casey_payne999 that reads, &quot;She&#x27;s 31... not 71&quot;
X

Another person said. "She's not geriatric, she looks normal for a 31-year-old."

Tweet from Carlie (@mynameiscarlie): &quot;she’s 31, she’s not considered geriatric. she looks like a normal 31 y/o.&quot;
x

Sooo, because this seems to be a trend, let's look at what 31 has looked like in our *recent* history so we can determine once and for all if 31 is old now*.

*Dear God, it isn't.

1. Paul Rudd at the "ripe old age" of 31:

Paul Rudd at an event, wearing a casual dark shirt with a white undershirt, and a jacket
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 2000.

2. Brad Pitt at 31:

Brad Pitt, wearing a casual sweater, with long blonde hair and a beard
Ron Davis / Getty Images

In 1994.

3. Prince William at 31:

Prince William in a formal coat and tie, looking ahead
Max Mumby / Getty Images

In 2013.

4. Keanu Reeves at 31:

Keanu Reeves waves while wearing a casual suit, standing outdoors during an event. Two other individuals are visible in the background
Ron Davis / Getty Images

In 1995.

5. Meryl Streep at 31:

Meryl Streep posing with a neutral expression, her hands resting on a surface, adorned with a flower. She is wearing a simple outfit and hoop earrings
Evening Standard / Getty Images

In 1980.

6. Tom Cruise at 31:

Tom Cruise kneeling with his hands raised, showing handprints on a Hollywood Walk of Fame star while smiling at a ceremony
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1993.

7. Meghan Markle at 31:

Meghan Markle on the red carpet in a short, long-sleeved black dress with a gold design on the neckline, posing for photos with fans in the background
Andrew Cowie / AFP via Getty Images

In 2013.

8. Kim Kardashian at 31:

Kim Kardashian holding a plaque with a key to the city. She is in a stylish, light, ruffled dress, standing in front of a terrazzo wall; two people are behind her
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

In 2012.

9. Betty White at 31:

Betty White in a classic portrait, wearing a plaid jacket and smiling at the camera
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 1954.

10. JFK at 31:

President Harry S. Truman sits at a desk surrounded by seven men in suits, engaged in discussion
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1948.

11. Travis Kelce at 31:

Travis Kelce stands looking ahead, dressed in a football uniform during a game
Michael Owens / Getty Images

In 2021.

12. Dolly Parton at 31:

Dolly Parton with voluminous curly hair and detailed eye makeup, looking slightly to the side
Newsday Llc / Newsday RM via Getty Images

In 1977.

13. Elton John at 31:

Elton John wearing a New York Yankees cap and a graphic T-shirt
Sophia Morizet / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1978.

14. Helen Mirren at 31:

Woman standing indoors wearing a layered outfit with a long necklace and floral skirt
Evening Standard / Getty Images

In 1976.

15. Seth Rogen at 31:

Seth Rogen sits on a talk show set, wearing a suit and smiling at the camera. The cityscape background suggests a night-time show setting
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2013.

16. Kim Cattrall at 31:

A woman on a red carpet, wearing a long sleeveless dress over a black long-sleeve top, standing next to a parking meter at night
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1993.

17. Suzanne Somers at 31:

Couple poses, with woman in a floral dress and man in a striped suit. Names of the individuals are unknown
Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1978.

18. Cher at 31:

Fairchild Archive / Fairchild Archive via Getty Images

In 1977.

19. Joe Biden at 31:

A young man stands indoors wearing a suit and tie, looking directly at the camera
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

In 1973.

20. Sir Ian McKellen at 31:

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

In 1970.

21. Barbra Streisand at 31:

Barbra Streisand poses with a hand to her temple, wearing a patterned jacket
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1973.

22. Al Pacino at 31:

Al Pacino in a casual denim outfit with an American flag patch on the sleeve, posing indoors
Screen Archives / Getty Images

In 1971.

23. Shakira at 31:

Shakira at an event, wearing a strapless black outfit with a gold-accented belt. She has wavy hair and is smiling at the camera
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2008.

24. Denzel Washington at 31:

Denzel Washington smiles, wearing a striped shirt and tie, in a professional studio portrait
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 1985.

25. Andrew Garfield at 31:

Emma Stone in a sleeveless pink top and high-slit skirt, and Andrew Garfield in a suit with a bow tie, pose together on a red carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 2014.

26. Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 31:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a black gown, smiling on the red carpet at a formal event, surrounded by other attendees in formal attire
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1992.

27. Julie Andrews at 31:

Julie Andrews holds an Oscar statue in front of a curtain as a man in a tuxedo stands in the background
Express / Getty Images

In 1966.

28. Maggie Smith at 31:

A woman wearing a strapless polka-dot dress poses outdoors on a sunny day
Tv Times / TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

In 1965.

29. Donald Trump at 31:

Donald Trump stands outdoors in front of a building, displaying a large architectural model and a rendering of a complex
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

In 1977.

30. Bruce Springsteen at 31:

Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

In 1980.

31. Jessica Lange at 31:

Jessica Lange wearing a luxurious fur coat, captured in a thoughtful expression
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1980.

32. Courteney Cox at 31:

Jon Lovitz and Courteney Cox at a public event, Jon in a black outfit and Courteney in a floral cropped blouse and high-waisted pants
Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1995.

33. Nic Cage at 31:

Nicolas Cage poses in a stylish outfit featuring a large fur-lined jacket and a flat cap, with people in the background at an event
Ron Davis

In 1995.

34. Goldie Hawn at 31:

Young woman with long, wavy hair, wearing a lacy, Victorian-style blouse, standing in what looks like an old-fashioned bar
Screen Archives / Getty Images

In 1976.

35. Austin Butler at 31:

Austin Butler in a black blazer and satin shirt
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2023.

36. Glen Powell at 31:

Glen Powell on the red carpet, wearing a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and a black bow tie
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

In 2020.

37. Lenny Kravitz at 31:

Lenny Kravitz performs live on stage, passionately singing into a microphone. He wears a leather outfit and has long dreadlocks
Watal Asanuma / Getty Images

In 1995.

38. Zoë Kravitz at 31:

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

In 2020.

39. Christina Aguilera at 31:

Christina Aguilera holding a fan with heart shapes, wearing a black hat and striped dress, posing on a red chair
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2012.

40. Sandra Bullock at 31:

Sandra Bullock, wearing a simple white t-shirt with her name tag, looks to the side in a candid photo
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

In 1995.

41. Mick Jagger at 31:

Mick Jagger is sitting, wearing a patterned shirt with wide, dark stripes and a white vest. His hand rests on a surface, and he appears to be in a reflective mood
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1974.

42. Justin Timberlake at 31:

Justin Timberlake in a plaid shirt and hat, and Jessica Biel in a floral dress, standing closely together at an indoor event
Michael Kovac / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2012.

43. Paris Hilton at 31:

Paris Hilton poses in an elegant white gown with jeweled embellishments and drop earrings
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

In 2012.

44. Jake Gyllenhaal at 31:

Jake Gyllenhaal on the red carpet, wearing a classic black suit with a dark shirt, posing for photos at an event
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2012.

45. Snoop Dogg at 31:

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2002.

46. Frank Sinatra at 31:

Frank Sinatra in a formal portrait, wearing a checkered suit and a bow tie
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

In 1946.

47. Catherine O'Hara at 31:

A woman with curly hair, wearing an elegant, sequined black dress and a leather jacket, steps out of a car at a nighttime event
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1985.

48. Sarah Jessica Parker at 31:

Sarah Jessica Parker smiling at the camera, sitting in a white chair, wearing a white outfit with curly hair down
Pool Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1996.

49. Aaron Paul at 31:

Aaron Paul at a GQ event, in a tuxedo with a bow tie
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2011.

50. Jennifer Aniston at 31:

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt walk the red carpet, with Jennifer in a casual chic outfit and Brad donning a leather jacket and relaxed attire
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2000.

51. Dwayne Johnson at 31:

Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson smiling, dressed in a suit with a striped shirt and red tie at a formal event. Several people visible in the background
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2003.

52. Jessica Simpson at 31:

Jessica Simpson in a patterned mini dress shaking hands with Kathy Griffin in a teal dress at a Us Weekly event. The backdrop features branding from sponsors
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2011.

53. Jennifer Lopez at 31:

Jennifer Lopez wearing a deep-V, tropical-themed dress at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with CBS and Grammy logos
Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

In 2000.

54. John Travolta at 31:

John Travolta in a black tuxedo and polka dot bow tie, smiling at an event
John Shelley Collection / Getty Images

In 1985.

55. Gwyneth Paltrow at 31:

Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet, wearing a black dress with a fur shawl and statement earrings, against a backdrop featuring &#x27;Hasbro&#x27; and &#x27;Beth Abraham Family of Health Services&#x27;
M. Von Holden / FilmMagic

In 2003.

56. Idris Elba at 31:

Idris Elba standing outdoors wearing a casual button-up shirt
Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2003.

57. Ashton Kutcher at 31:

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore at a Harper&#x27;s Bazaar event, with Ashton wearing a sweater over a collared shirt and Demi in a sleeveless dress
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2009.

58. Ryan Reynolds at 31:

Ryan Reynolds wearing a white shirt and dark sweater, speaking into a microphone
G. Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2008.

59. Blake Lively at 31:

Blake Lively posing on the red carpet in a shimmering, sleeveless metallic gown with a high neckline and side cutouts, accessorized with large statement earrings
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In 2018.

60. Nicole Kidman at 31:

Nicole Kidman in a chic sleeveless dress and Tom Cruise in a casual shirt and pants pose together on a red carpet at a movie premiere
Steve.granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1999.

61. Tyra Banks at 31:

Tyra Banks wearing an elegant black dress with intricate details, posing at an event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

In 2004.

62. Madonna at 31:

Madonna sitting on a chair, wearing a sleeveless black top and holding a piece of paper
L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1989.

63. Pharrell at 31:

Pharrell Williams wearing a graphic T-shirt with ice cream cone design and an olive green jacket at a public event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

In 2004.

64. Britney Spears at 31:

Britney Spears sits on a talk show set wearing a patterned V-neck dress, smiling and looking at the camera
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2012.

65. And lastly, Taylor Swift at 31:

Taylor Swift poses with her Grammy award, wearing a floral-embroidered dress at the Grammys
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In 2021.