There's a meme going around showing what 30-year-olds looked like in the 1980s vs. today.

It's essentially a picture of Jason Alexander and then a picture of Timothée Chalamet captioned "Being 30 in the 80s" vs. "Being 30 in 2024."

I must note that Jason Alexander was 30 in 1989, and Timothée Chalamet isn't even 30 yet. He's 28.

Because everyone seems to be talking about what 30 years old has looked like over the years, let's take a SPECIFIC look at what 30 has looked like on 70 different celebs over time...

1. Paul Rudd at 30:

Paul Rudd stands indoors wearing a dark shirt, brown trousers, and a gray overcoat, with hands in pockets. Another man is visible in the background
In 1999.

2. Cher at 30:

Cher poses wearing an off-shoulder striped blouse with hoop earrings and headscarf
In 1976.

3. Justin Bieber at 30:

Three smiley men, in yellow, blue, and white hockey jerseys with NHL All-Star logos, pose together holding hockey sticks
In 2024.

4. Brad Pitt at 30:

Brad Pitt wearing a patterned shirt, standing among people at an event
In 1993.

5. Harry Styles at 30:

Harry Styles is seen seated at an event, wearing a collared shirt under a sweater and blazer
In 2024.

6. Ariana Grande at 30:

Ariana Grande on the red carpet, wearing a strapless gown with intricate detailing, featuring white butterfly accessories in her hair
In 2024.

7. Keanu Reeves at 30:

Keanu Reeves waves on the red carpet, wearing a casual dark suit
In 1994.

8. Prince William at 30:

Prince William dressed in a dark suit, white shirt, and maroon tie, standing with hands clasped in a formal setting
In 2012.

9. Oprah at 30:

Oprah Winfrey stands in the middle of a city street with arms outstretched, wearing a fur coat and smiling. Snow is on the ground, and buildings are in the background
In 1984.

10. Pete Davidson at 30:

Pete Davidson walking outside in casual cargo pants, holding a cup and wearing a sweatshirt with the text &quot;I [heart] Mayo Cat.&quot;
In 2024.

11. Meryl Streep at 30:

Meryl Streep smiling, wearing a long-sleeved blouse with hands on her hips
In 1979.

12. Tom Cruise at 30:

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at an event, smiling for the camera. Nicole is wearing a black dress, and Tom is in a white shirt with a black blazer
In 1992.

13. Meghan Markle at 30:

Meghan Markle in an elegant, form-fitting dress, posing at an event
In 2012.

14. Kim Kardashian at 30:

Kim Kardashian at the Do Something Awards, wearing a fitted, sleeveless dress and holding a clutch
In 2011.

15. Meghan Trainor at 30:

P!nk in a rockstar costume and Meghan Trainor in a pink outfit with a skirt, both posing for a photo
In 2024.

16. Kate Middleton at 30:

Kate Middleton smiles wearing a stylish blue double-breasted blazer
In 2012.

17. Dolly Parton at 30:

Dolly Parton performing on stage, singing into a microphone while wearing a detailed white outfit with embroidery and puffed sleeves
In 1976.

18. Cameron Diaz at 30:

Cameron Diaz smiling at an outdoor event, wearing a denim jacket over a lace top
In 2002.

19. Keke Palmer at 30:

Keke Palmer on the red carpet, smiling, wearing a one-shoulder black dress with long, flowing hair
In 2024.

20. Elton John at 30:

Elton John wears a vibrant jacket decorated with sparkling designs, a hat with a badge, and oversized glasses while sitting at a piano
In 1977.

21. Helen Mirren at 30:

Gwyneth Paltrow sitting cross-legged on a couch, wearing a laced top, skirt, and high-heels, holding her head in a gesture, with a windowed background
In 1975.

22. Whoopi Goldberg at 30:

In 1985.

23. Selena Gomez at 30:

Selena Gomez at a VMAs red carpet event, wearing a semi-sheer red dress with intricate floral detailing
In 2023.

24. Kim Cattrall at 30:

Kim Cattrall is photographed on a red carpet wearing a sheer black lace dress and large dangling earrings at an event with an &quot;ACE&quot; backdrop
In 1992.

25. Suzanne Somers at 30:

A woman with blonde hair and a white flower in her hair smiles, wearing a white blouse, in front of hay bales
In 1977.

26. Barbra Streisand at 30:

Barbra Streisand is looking up with a concerned expression, her long hair draped over her shoulders
In 1972.

27. Al Pacino at 30:

A man in a casual outfit is walking with a group of people outside a club or bar at night. Names of individuals in the image are not provided
In 1970.

28. Shakira at 30:

Shakira at the Grammy Awards wearing a red strapless gown with a bow, holding a matching clutch
In 2007.

29. Jack Nicholson at 30:

From left to right, Toni Basil, Karen Black, and Jack Nicholson are sitting together, smiling, and relaxing against a tree
In 1967.

30. Julie Andrews at 30:

A woman in a sleeveless dress wears an ornate, multistrand diamond necklace and looks to the side. She has short hair and is seated indoors
In 1965.

31. Miley Cyrus at 30:

Miley Cyrus stands outside, wearing a strappy, asymmetrical dress with fringe details
In 2023.

32. Maggie Smith at 30:

Rosalind Russell and Noël Coward standing together, with Coward holding a cigarette and a drink, dressed in formal attire
In 1964.

33. Paul Newman at 30:

Paul Newman in a mid-20th century-style portrait, wearing a light V-neck sweater and looking engaged
In 1955.

34. Maluma at 30:

Maluma smiling at a celebrity event, wearing a black tuxedo with a bow tie and gold chain accessory
In 2024.

35. Courteney Cox at 30:

Courteney Cox on the red carpet wearing a long-sleeve shirt over a long dress, accessorized with earrings and a textured clutch
In 1994.

36. Nic Cage at 30:

Nicolas Cage sits by a window wearing a striped suit jacket over a black turtleneck. He rests his hands together, looking directly at the camera
In 1994.

37. Taylor Swift at 30:

Taylor Swift poses in an elegant floral gown at the premiere of &quot;Cats.&quot;
In 2019.

38. Goldie Hawn at 30:

Goldie Hawn seated at an event, adjusting her hair and wearing a sleeveless dress
In 1975.

39. Demi Lovato at 30:

Demi Lovato stands at an event wearing a black, off-the-shoulder satin gown with matching gloves
In 2023.

40. Bruce Springsteen at 30:

Bruce Springsteen smiles for a photo while wearing a white shirt and a dark jacket
In 1979.

41. Barry Keoghan at 30:

Barry Keoghan in a houndstooth patterned jacket, outdoors, posing with a neutral expression
In 2023.

42. Lenny Kravitz at 30:

Lenny Kravitz and Mick Jagger pose together; Lenny wears a casual jacket with his arm around Mick, who wears a leather jacket
In 1994.

43. Dylan Sprouse at 30:

Cole Sprouse wears a black overcoat and hoodie, posing outdoors at a public event
In 2023.

44. Jennifer Lawrence at 30:

Jennifer Lawrence poses on a street at night in a stylish black dress with white polka dots, showcasing her baby bump
In 2021.

45. Sandra Bullock at 30:

Sandra Bullock in a short, plain dress with a man in a suit at a formal event
In 1994.

46. Ed Sheeran at 30:

Ed Sheeran at a celebrity event, wearing a sweater with bright, diagonal stripes and black pants
In 2021.

47. Paris Hilton at 30:

Paris Hilton holds a small dog, posing in a stylish grey dress with cut-out sleeves, accessorized with a bracelet and long earrings
In 2011.

48. Clint Eastwood at 30:

Black and white portrait of Clint Eastwood, looking directly at the camera with hands clasped in front, wearing a simple shirt
In 1960.

49. Bad Bunny at 30:

Bad Bunny wears a blazer, white shirt, bolo tie, and baseball cap at an event
In 2024.

50. Sean Connery at 30:

Sean Connery, in a suit and tie, smiling while speaking on a rotary phone
In 1960.

51. Jake Gyllenhaal at 30:

Jake Gyllenhaal, wearing a casual button-down shirt, stands in front of a yellow backdrop at a celebrity event
In 2011.

52. Catherine O'Hara at 30:

Judy Garland is standing in front of a graffitied wall, wearing a light blouse and dark skirt, smiling
In 1984.

53. Emma Roberts at 30:

Emma Roberts in a black, square-neck, knee-length dress on the red carpet at a Spencer premiere event, holding a small pink handbag
In 2021.

54. Sarah Jessica Parker at 30:

Sarah Jessica Parker smiles on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black dress with her curly hair styled loose
In 1995.

55. Christina Aguilera at 30:

Christina Aguilera poses in a form-fitting, glittery dress with a deep V-neck and curly blonde hair
In 2011.

56. Aaron Paul at 30:

Aaron Paul poses in a ripped sweater on the red carpet at a Victoria&#x27;s Secret event
In 2010.

57. Jennifer Aniston at 30:

Brad Pitt wearing a black suit and sunglasses stands with Jennifer Aniston, dressed in a sequined top and brown skirt, on a red carpet event
In 1999.

58. Jason Momoa at 30:

Jason Momoa standing on the red carpet, wearing a black leather jacket, black shirt, and dark pants, at an FX &quot;Terriers&quot; premiere event
In 2010.

59. Betty White at 30:

Three people stand together in a TV studio set, with a camera operator in the foreground
In 1952.

60. Jennifer Lopez at 30:

Jennifer Lopez attends the Vogue Fashion Awards in a sparkling top, wearing diamond earrings and a sleek hairstyle
In 1999.

61. John Travolta at 30:

John Travolta in a tuxedo and an unidentified woman in a black dress at a formal event
In 1984.

62. Frank Sinatra at 30:

Frank Sinatra smiling, wearing a beige suit with a white shirt, black sweater vest, and a black polka-dot bow tie
In 1945.

63. Ryan Reynolds at 30:

Ryan Reynolds smiling, wearing a casual white shirt with a slightly open collar, standing in front of a colorful background
In 2007.

64. Denzel Washington at 30:

In 1984.

65. Tom Selleck at 30:

In 1975.

66. Dwayne Johnson at 30:

Dwayne Johnson on the red carpet wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses, and a silver pendant necklace, smiling at the camera
In 2002.

67. Nicole Kidman at 30:

Nicole Kidman in a lace top and white skirt, holding hands with Tom Cruise in a dark suit and tie at a formal event, with people in the background
In 1998.

68. Tyra Banks at 30:

Tyra Banks walking the runway in lingerie, wearing a red bra, white mini skirt, and red heels at a fashion show, with another model in the background
In 2003.

69. Madonna at 30:

Madonna wearing a white t-shirt and plaid shorts, stepping out of a car. A person in the foreground partially obscures the view
In 1998.

70. And last but certainly not least, George Clooney at 30:

A person wearing a leather jacket over a denim jacket is holding multiple dollar bills in both hands outdoors
In 1991.