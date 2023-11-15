Skip To Content
    People Are Making The Same Joke About Canada’s New Dollar Coin, But For Some Reason, It’s Still Funny

    They're right.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Canada unveiled their new dollar coin with King Charles's face on it.

    The Canadian flag
    Aoraee / Getty Images

    Here's the new coin:

    Twitter: @HannahThibedeau

    And here's the reaction:

    Twitter: @josiahhughes

    Everyone agrees.

    Twitter: @nick_pants

    It's too damn big!

    Twitter: @trappedinazorb

    Because I love this sort of thing, here are some of my favorite reactions to Canada's new dollar coin:

    Twitter: @IAmARealMage

    Twitter: @Executivejeff1

    Twitter: @fugazipolitik

    Twitter: @SavvyArtz

    Twitter: @HighdensityFTW

    Twitter: @quantick

    Warner Bros/ Twitter: @Grafiklee

    Twitter: @TS_Visualiser

    Twitter: @Thecatofpan

    Twitter: @HeyGuysItSpidey

    Twitter: @TomDias_IM

    Twitter: @Primate_0

    Twitter: @sethkole_

    And lastly...

    Twitter: @dyingpractice