People Are Making The Same Joke About Canada’s New Dollar Coin, But For Some Reason, It’s Still Funny
They're right.
Canada unveiled their new dollar coin with King Charles's face on it.
Here's the new coin:
1st Canadian coins unveiled with King Charles image. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/E62YlSDmv4— Hannah Thibedeau (@HannahThibedeau) November 14, 2023
And here's the reaction:
way too big https://t.co/csaEvC985t— jos (@josiahhughes) November 14, 2023
Everyone agrees.
it’s enormous https://t.co/Xhj7RBYTuU— nick (@nick_pants) November 15, 2023
It's too damn big!
not sure how anyone is supposed to carry a coin this big https://t.co/F6UVfkXo9L— brian (@trappedinazorb) November 14, 2023
Because I love this sort of thing, here are some of my favorite reactions to Canada's new dollar coin:
That’s a normal sized coin Canadians are just really small https://t.co/M7Lph0Zhdj— WISE WIZARD (@IAmARealMage) November 15, 2023
slapping ten of these bad boys down on the bar and asking for a beer https://t.co/acVONjgWTz— UwUTangClan (@Executivejeff1) November 15, 2023
Look at this picture and tell me inflation isn't out of control https://t.co/pYG0s2zvhL— José Martíni (@fugazipolitik) November 15, 2023
Idk how that’s going to fit in a cash register https://t.co/YeLpS4C80E— Savannah Reeves - Available for Work! (@SavvyArtz) November 15, 2023
This is an attack on women, none of them will have pockets big enough https://t.co/NFHs0KKUt2— Pinocchio (@HighdensityFTW) November 15, 2023
My God, Canadians are tiny. https://t.co/dL2Mgwz9Oe— David Quantick (@quantick) November 15, 2023
M’off to the shop. Want owt? https://t.co/GZJuBEPQum pic.twitter.com/wovXrziO4n— Lee (@Grafiklee) November 14, 2023
You'll never loose that down the back of a sofa that's for sure https://t.co/RKNjEVKKCb— The Time-Space Visualiser (@TS_Visualiser) November 15, 2023
You want me to roll the coin around? https://t.co/83XWEJ4jUW— Licorice (@Thecatofpan) November 15, 2023
I don’t think people can have more than one of those sadly https://t.co/sTr0SUWshB— Spidey 3.0🕷️🕸️ (@HeyGuysItSpidey) November 15, 2023
Heading to Canada next month, going to need a bigger suitcase by the looks of things. https://t.co/GIMVVgug69— Tom Dias (@TomDias_IM) November 15, 2023
Let's go back to seashells. https://t.co/UkHpxya5s6— Primate (@Primate_0) November 15, 2023
This looks like a screenshot of parks and rec https://t.co/35ZJ2hyfQY— seth wintermute (@sethkole_) November 14, 2023
And lastly...
That should be carly rae jepsen https://t.co/GycezHsQwo— =___= (@dyingpractice) November 14, 2023