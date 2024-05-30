These Starbucks Cake Pops Are Going Viral Because They Are NOT Supposed To Be Disgruntled Cats

*Stares into the Starbucks pastry box in complete disbelief*

by Matt Stopera

Well, my life is different now.

If you've been to a Starbucks in the past few years, chances are you've come across this cake pop:

they want that cookie so effing bad fr https://t.co/GONlIAG8vQ pic.twitter.com/QRcr5fO5PP

— whats a challenger ? (@didujustatme) May 27, 2024
I, like probably everyone else, thought it was some sort of tiger or disgruntled cat.

A chocolate chip cookie is displayed on the left, and two yellow bear-shaped cake pops with facial expressions are on the right in a pastry case
I didn't think much of it until it was brought to my attention that it is not an anxious tiger.

Is the @starbucks cake pop tiger okay? pic.twitter.com/8xJKKZ4S93

— Phil McTimoney (@PhilMctimoney) July 28, 2023
They are smiling bees.

i only JUST realized they are smiling bees, not very concerned tigers going 😧 https://t.co/evec3NC5Uu

— eric 🍋 (@violet_by_hole) May 29, 2024
People have been having this revelation for years

I don’t get how this is a bumblebee cake pop. It looks like neither the transformer nor an actual bumblebee. It looks like a yellow striped cat. pic.twitter.com/evvZSk4LIP

— Rob Emmer- The Boba Fett of Impractical Jokers (@TheRealFatCrow) July 19, 2023
"Some people might see a happy little Starbucks cake pop, but I see an anxious tiger face," this person said.

Some people might see a happpy little @Starbucks bumblebee cake pop, but I see the cake pop as an anxious tiger face. Is it just me?! pic.twitter.com/WV3DIzp07Q

— Rusty Kugler (@rustykugler) May 14, 2023
"Apparently this Starbucks cake pop is supposed to be a bumblebee and not a disgruntled cat," another person said.

apparently this starbucks cake pop is supposed to be a bumblebee and not a disgruntled cat pic.twitter.com/Us8bySzmEt

— kim wexler app (@wexlervgoodman) May 13, 2023
Basically, I'll never look at those overpriced cake pops the same way ever again.

i got a bumblebee cake pop solely so i could show @TristenTyler6 how horrifying it is pic.twitter.com/w3gzgz2GVL

— via (@atrophicbtrfly) May 27, 2023
Do what you want with this information and have a great day!

