These Starbucks Cake Pops Are Going Viral Because They Are NOT Supposed To Be Disgruntled Cats

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
*Stares into the Starbucks pastry box in complete disbelief*
they want that cookie so effing bad fr https://t.co/GONlIAG8vQ pic.twitter.com/QRcr5fO5PP— whats a challenger ? (@didujustatme) May 27, 2024
Is the @starbucks cake pop tiger okay? pic.twitter.com/8xJKKZ4S93— Phil McTimoney (@PhilMctimoney) July 28, 2023
i only JUST realized they are smiling bees, not very concerned tigers going 😧 https://t.co/evec3NC5Uu— eric 🍋 (@violet_by_hole) May 29, 2024
I don’t get how this is a bumblebee cake pop. It looks like neither the transformer nor an actual bumblebee. It looks like a yellow striped cat. pic.twitter.com/evvZSk4LIP— Rob Emmer- The Boba Fett of Impractical Jokers (@TheRealFatCrow) July 19, 2023
Some people might see a happpy little @Starbucks bumblebee cake pop, but I see the cake pop as an anxious tiger face. Is it just me?! pic.twitter.com/WV3DIzp07Q— Rusty Kugler (@rustykugler) May 14, 2023
apparently this starbucks cake pop is supposed to be a bumblebee and not a disgruntled cat pic.twitter.com/Us8bySzmEt— kim wexler app (@wexlervgoodman) May 13, 2023
i got a bumblebee cake pop solely so i could show @TristenTyler6 how horrifying it is pic.twitter.com/w3gzgz2GVL— via (@atrophicbtrfly) May 27, 2023