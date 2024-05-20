Here's Why Everyone Is Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene "Bleach-Blonde, Bad-Built, Butch Body"

You have to admit, the alliteration is incredible.

I've been away for the past few days, and when I logged in, my entire timeline was filled with the words "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body."

bleach blonde bad built butch body pic.twitter.com/6MLZd2U2qp

After searching for answers, I found the meaning, so let's break down the drama.

An older woman with glasses and a blue blouse is sitting on a gray couch with a laptop on her lap. Bookshelves and plants are in the background
Liubomyr Vorona / Getty Images

It all started on Thursday night during a House Oversight Committee meeting when Marjorie Taylor Greene told Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."

Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

*That's MTG on the left and Jasmine Crockett on the right.

This led AOC to demand that Marjorie Taylor Greene's words be stricken from the record, which the NYT reported would mean she wouldn't be able to speak for the rest of the session.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to a group of reporters, with microphones surrounding her. She is outdoors near the U.S. Capitol
Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

Eventually, Marjorie Taylor Greene agreed to have her words taken off the record, and that's when we got the "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" moment.

Marjorie Taylor Greene walking outside the U.S. Capitol with two people, one in a suit and the other in a blue dress
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Jasmine Crockett tried to get clarification on what kind of behavior is appropriate, asking, "I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” during a House committee oversight hearing.

This started after MTG said her ‘fake eyelashes were messing up her reading’pic.twitter.com/kuPKMFAjFu

That line became an instant classic.

Bleach blonde, bad built, butch body is actually quite hilarious. 😂 😂

I know MTG was seething on the inside like: pic.twitter.com/nhX3j7G6VM

Like, it has a certain je ne sais quoi to it.

I’m sorry but “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” is gonna stay with me for a long time. pic.twitter.com/jiSEYLQgVw

This person commended the alliteration of it all.

"Bleach blonde, bad built, butch body"

Fantastic alliteration. https://t.co/4IKGMFYXBi

And this person challenged people to say it five times fast.

Ultimately, this is one of those insults that will live on forever.

“bleach blonde bad built butch body” is my new identity until further notice pic.twitter.com/YVN1UkM1sS

And now you know why everyone is saying, "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body."

“Bleach blonde bad built butch body” may be the six best words ever uttered in a congressional committee. https://t.co/3N7UMsjCbT

just know if I send you this it means you have a bleach blonde bad built butch body 🤭 pic.twitter.com/zg23OcR6F0

