Here's Why Everyone Is Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene "Bleach-Blonde, Bad-Built, Butch Body"

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
You have to admit, the alliteration is incredible.
bleach blonde bad built butch body pic.twitter.com/6MLZd2U2qp— Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) May 18, 2024
Bleach— Your Grace ✨ (@Sancityx) May 17, 2024
Blonde
Bad
Built
Butch
Body pic.twitter.com/znkg8BtNLL
Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” during a House committee oversight hearing.— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 17, 2024
This started after MTG said her ‘fake eyelashes were messing up her reading’pic.twitter.com/kuPKMFAjFu
Bleach blonde, bad built, butch body is actually quite hilarious. 😂 😂— Nia ❤️ 🐳 (@niasimone_xo) May 17, 2024
I know MTG was seething on the inside like: pic.twitter.com/nhX3j7G6VM
I’m sorry but “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” is gonna stay with me for a long time. pic.twitter.com/jiSEYLQgVw— Jazerai Allen-Lord (@jazzyrae) May 17, 2024
"Bleach blonde, bad built, butch body"— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 17, 2024
Fantastic alliteration. https://t.co/4IKGMFYXBi
Try to say it 5x fast 🤣— AJ Nutter (@L82twatmytweet) May 17, 2024
Bleach
Blonde
Bad
Built
Butch
Beach
Body https://t.co/xMArM7EZry pic.twitter.com/YW88EPRNMu
“bleach blonde bad built butch body” is my new identity until further notice pic.twitter.com/YVN1UkM1sS— Berto (@LoCrockett) May 17, 2024
“Bleach blonde bad built butch body” may be the six best words ever uttered in a congressional committee. https://t.co/3N7UMsjCbT— Josh Ash (@joshinphl) May 17, 2024
just know if I send you this it means you have a bleach blonde bad built butch body 🤭 pic.twitter.com/zg23OcR6F0— tré easton (@treeaston) May 17, 2024