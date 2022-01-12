Skip To Content
33 Pictures That Show How Chaotic And Wild The Beanie Baby Craze Of The '90s Was

Because this was honestly one of the weirdest fads ever. Like if you lived through it, you know.

Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

If you were alive during the '90s then you know the grip Beanie Babies had on the culture, so after watching the new HBO doc Beanie Mania I thought I'd dig up some pictures to cherish the memories...

1. First and foremost, this incredible picture of a couple divvying up their Beanie Baby collection for their divorce settlement.

a couple in cout goes through beanie babies
Aaron Mayes / Reuters

2. Beanie collectors aka middle aged woman go berserk in a gift shop for a new release of Beanies.

A cashier hands a snake to a very excited woman
Hyoung Chang / Denver Post via Getty Images

"GIMME THAT PEANUT!!"

A closeup of a woman grabbing at a cashier
Hyoung Chang / Denver Post via Getty Images

Those poor Hallmark store cashiers.

3. A grown woman stands with her stuffed bean bags trying to make a trade.

Joan Johnson journied from Indiana for a chance to trade her Erin Bear and Princess Bear
Hyoung Chang / Denver Post via Getty Images

4. A man runs a Beanie auction, yes a legit auction, in a mall.

Auctioneer Richard Brewer takes a bid during a Beanie Babies auction at a mall
John Hayes / ASSOCIATED PRESS

5. Someone at that Beanie auction paid $200 for the elusive Princess Di bear.

A successful bidder pays two hundred dollars for a Princess Beanie Baby
John Hayes / ASSOCIATED PRESS

6. This was the gold standard. The main event.

aman holds up a princess di bear
Michael S. Green / ASSOCIATED PRESS

7. A man looks at McDonald's Teenie Beanies, the same Teenie Beanies that caused stampedes.

A man
Peter Barreras / Peter Barreras/AP/Shutterstock

8. I'd say 90% of Teenie Beanies ended up like this.

a kid sucks on a teenie beanie
Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

9. A girl sits with her Beanies on her head, because why not?

A girl sits with a pile of beanies on her head
Alex Lentati / Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

Also, I feel like we all had pictures with our Beanies on our heads. It was a thing.

10. Another middle aged woman poses with a pile of Beanies.

A woman in a red coat presents a pile of beanies
Keith Waldegrave / Keith Waldegrave/ANL/Shutterstock

This was apparently during the week of the release of the Princess Di bear.

11. Shaq is given a Beanie.

Shaq is given a green beanie baby
Mike Fiala / AFP via Getty Images

That's a bear, so that was the good shit.

12. The Queen even had a mini collection, some kids gifted her a dragon Beanie Baby.

The queen in bright purple is given a beanie by two small children
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

She's all like "'ello pip pip hooray think this is worth money?!"

13. The iconic "limited edition" Millennium bear.

a purple bear straddling and 2000 mug
Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

14. Two women inspect some Beanies at a Beanie Baby silent auction.

Two friends laugh with a bear and lion beanies
Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

They're practically foaming at the mouth.

15. A five-year-old boy grabs his 12 Beanie maximum the store allowed shoppers to buy.

a boy holds 10 beanies
Bill Greenblatt / Getty Images

Stores had Beanie maximums!! Remember that?

16. Bill Clinton is presented a special edition Sammy Sosa Beanie Baby by Sammy Sosa himself.

bill clinton and sammy sosa with a red beanie
Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images

He loves it.

17. A girl shows off her Beanie collection.

a high school senior in a pile of beanies
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

I definitely took pics in a pile of my Beanie collection too.

18. A woman carefully displays her Beanies.

A woman and her beanies
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

She def has a problem.

19. The inventor of Beanie Babies, Ty Warner, celebrates the 10th anniversary of Beanies in 2003.

Ty sits next to a 10th anniversary beanie sign
Chris Hondros / Getty Images

20. Ty presents a Beanie to a very excited middle aged woman.

Ty hands a blue bear to an excited woman
Louis Lanzano / Louis Lanzano / AP/Shutterstock

It's funny because he knows exactly what he's doing.

21. An employee at a Hallmark store in West Virginia shows off the Saint Patrick's Day Beanie exclusive: Erin the bear.

An employee holding up a green bear and dog
Joe Blankenship / Associated Press

10-year-old me would be so jealous.

22. A woman bags a Beanie in a protective plastic bag.

A shop keeper bags a bear
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Gotta protect that investment!

23. A boy sells Beanie Babies with his mother, like they both were *in charge* of the collection, but let's be real, this was totally his mom.

A boy sells beanie babies with his mother
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

24. A $5,000 Beanie on display.

A beanie baby is on sale for 5000 dollars
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

$5,000!

25. A group of women hold some Beanies they plan to donate to children in war zones.

Three woman hold their collection of beanie babies
AP Photo/The Daily Globe

But let's be real, they probably wanted to keep them for themselves.

26. A woman inspects some Beanies at a Beanie swap.

A woman inspects 2 dinosaur beanies
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Gotta make sure that tag is in mint condition!

27. "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" singers 98 Degrees pose with their beloved Beanies.

98 degrees holding bright blue beanie babies
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

28. A line of literally thousands of people wait to get into a baseball game because they were giving away free Beanies.

Thousands of parents and children came out to collect their beanie babies
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

29. Those were the goods.

Beanie Babies are shown as fans wait outside the gates to enter the stadium
Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

30. And here's that treasure.

Beanie Babies are handed to the fans as they enter Coors Field
Brian Bahr / Getty Images

31. A hotel convention hall is PACKED with Beanie collectors trying to find that elusive rare deal.

A group of people trade their beanies on a table
Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Apparently the fire department had to be called.

32. A group of people wait for the doors of a pharmacy to open, apparently they had been waiting since 4 AM.

The line outside College Pharmacy in Ventura where rare Lady Di Beanie Babies went on sale
Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

33. And last but not least, a girl poses with her 123 Beanie Baby collection.

Anne Friedlande poses with some of her 123 Beanie Babies
John L. Russell / ASSOCIATED PRESS

So proud. 