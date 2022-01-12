33 Pictures That Show How Chaotic And Wild The Beanie Baby Craze Of The '90s Was
Because this was honestly one of the weirdest fads ever. Like if you lived through it, you know.
If you were alive during the '90s then you know the grip Beanie Babies had on the culture, so after watching the new HBO doc Beanie Mania I thought I'd dig up some pictures to cherish the memories...
First and foremost, this incredible picture of a couple divvying up their Beanie Baby collection for their divorce settlement.
Beanie collectors aka middle aged woman go berserk in a gift shop for a new release of Beanies.
"GIMME THAT PEANUT!!"
A grown woman stands with her stuffed bean bags trying to make a trade.
A man runs a Beanie auction, yes a legit auction, in a mall.
Someone at that Beanie auction paid $200 for the elusive Princess Di bear.
This was the gold standard. The main event.
A man looks at McDonald's Teenie Beanies, the same Teenie Beanies that caused stampedes.
I'd say 90% of Teenie Beanies ended up like this.
A girl sits with her Beanies on her head, because why not?
Another middle aged woman poses with a pile of Beanies.
Shaq is given a Beanie.
The Queen even had a mini collection, some kids gifted her a dragon Beanie Baby.
The iconic "limited edition" Millennium bear.
Two women inspect some Beanies at a Beanie Baby silent auction.
A five-year-old boy grabs his 12 Beanie maximum the store allowed shoppers to buy.
Bill Clinton is presented a special edition Sammy Sosa Beanie Baby by Sammy Sosa himself.
A girl shows off her Beanie collection.
A woman carefully displays her Beanies.
The inventor of Beanie Babies, Ty Warner, celebrates the 10th anniversary of Beanies in 2003.
Ty presents a Beanie to a very excited middle aged woman.
An employee at a Hallmark store in West Virginia shows off the Saint Patrick's Day Beanie exclusive: Erin the bear.
A woman bags a Beanie in a protective plastic bag.
A boy sells Beanie Babies with his mother, like they both were *in charge* of the collection, but let's be real, this was totally his mom.
A $5,000 Beanie on display.
A group of women hold some Beanies they plan to donate to children in war zones.
A woman inspects some Beanies at a Beanie swap.
"Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" singers 98 Degrees pose with their beloved Beanies.
A line of literally thousands of people wait to get into a baseball game because they were giving away free Beanies.
Those were the goods.
And here's that treasure.
A hotel convention hall is PACKED with Beanie collectors trying to find that elusive rare deal.
A group of people wait for the doors of a pharmacy to open, apparently they had been waiting since 4 AM.
And last but not least, a girl poses with her 123 Beanie Baby collection.
