Barry Keoghan's Met Gala Outfit Has Sparked A Hilarious New Meme
Kudos to him for actually trying. For spilling.
It seems like every year men at the Met Gala are allergic to wearing anything but generic black suits.
PLEASE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Gcz0Jh4R1C— e (@ootfits) May 6, 2024
Not Barry Keoghan.
This year, he wore something a bit more interesting to the fashion-show-on-stairs ceremony:
Men, what’s preventing you from dressing like this? https://t.co/dGkzplAM28— shuepepes (@DeFrenteComMahi) May 7, 2024
And now it's a meme:
He’s itching to tell me a riddle https://t.co/TS3VhYPner— Sami ꩜ (@scumfairyy) May 7, 2024
Here are my favorite captions about it:
he looks like he's about to get visited by the ghost of christmas past, present, and future https://t.co/Rzqpyu3Y6v— valentine ☆ (@cemeterydrivez) May 7, 2024
he looks like he’s bout to starting singing hamilton wtf 😭 https://t.co/WdRclH4Gkn— t ! (@huntersloki) May 7, 2024
You either die the bisexual psychotic murderer or you live long enough to look like a Saltburn resident https://t.co/aS8SFYLYBI— D 🫀 N I E L (@GayAndEvil) May 7, 2024
This guy is about to tell me to attend the tale of Sweeney Todd https://t.co/H3YKwpWgGi— hot and mysterious vampire (@puketrilli) May 7, 2024
Got him on hand in case a textile mill breaks out https://t.co/knB0fsYJ5p— sophia of hangover (@aethelfleds) May 7, 2024
He looks like he’s about to star in the new season of Bridgerton https://t.co/JKRm28GXS2— the elder emo (@theelderemox) May 7, 2024
Looking like he's about to throw a child in a chocolate river https://t.co/r9PaKYuC1P— chefkids (@girlflopping) May 7, 2024
Yes Oliver spend their money well https://t.co/MlmOTl37Vz— Earl Ingstad 🇯🇲 (@notearlingstad) May 7, 2024
He looks both 9 and 90 at the same time https://t.co/gyQBMRhd7Y— BongoBoi🏵️ (@bongobunjo) May 7, 2024
he's about to sign the declaration of independence https://t.co/HcelVJWFu1— x - devon ♡ just married (@98drys) May 7, 2024
"oi mista! you me dad?" ass fit https://t.co/ilovY33OGx— max nation supreme leader (@mlmferdinand) May 7, 2024
All he’s missing is a tea cup and the March Hare https://t.co/ktQ2vbPOIF— Mikehole 🏳️🌈 (@MichaelDrummey) May 7, 2024
what i look like saying cheers to my american lecturer https://t.co/6O2HYmmyaA— sloff (@dariingmeow) May 7, 2024
tiny tim you have 24 hours to respond https://t.co/Kzgy68qjlZ— sheena (@mbrosial) May 7, 2024
willy wonka count your days https://t.co/jOLeG2eDwv— cashewrising (@cashewrising) May 7, 2024
he went from a victorian chimney sweep to the man who employs them https://t.co/d3pEtkwtj6— jay (@kendallhosseini) May 7, 2024
Dressed like he’s about to ask his tenants for their tithe https://t.co/UWQGtZ5Jk5— Pennifer Coolidge (@GirlAgainistGod) May 7, 2024
willy wonka searching for his oompa loompas at the met gala https://t.co/4ybYLHwtXo— dani (@andarnaurram) May 7, 2024
And lastly...
bro looks like hes about to have a cabinet meeting https://t.co/DwEyLGUx0d— maggie 🦐 (@horsestunt) May 7, 2024