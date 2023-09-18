Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I guess she can clean up at the Dollar Store.
Top model residuals came, where should I spend it at? pic.twitter.com/EJxdMZOvrr— 𝐼𝓈𝒾𝓈 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@MsIsisKing) September 12, 2023
Yup it was the only season that paid the models to my understanding— 𝐼𝓈𝒾𝓈 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@MsIsisKing) September 12, 2023
Wow. I thought they got paid for the show. https://t.co/q9sQlImQW7— Tarra (@Taylorr_L) September 13, 2023
You can’t even get a gallon of gas with this https://t.co/wcjrYhg7ns— help i tweeted a gif and now i cant tweet (@bones_glass) September 13, 2023
Damn you can’t even get a subway footlong with this how the hell— https://t.co/nFhGWxK5co— Tiny Daemon (@Tiniest_daemon) September 13, 2023
y’all were on that show going bald and fighting wars with ZERO income??— papi bones (@echolaliass) September 12, 2023