French Police Are Targeting The Relatives Of ISIS Fighters In A Terror Sweep

Police have detained three family members of a notorious French ISIS commander believed killed 11 months ago in Iraq in the latest sign of the government’s worry that supporters of the radical terrorist group may be at large in France.

The arrests came in raids on Monday and Tuesday that targeted family members of Rachid Kassim, a French ISIS commander who is thought to have been killed in a US drone strike outside the city of Mosul last February.

Seized in the raids, according to a French undercover police officer who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to talk to reporters, was Kassim’s 17-year-old brother and two cousins, 25 and 30. Kassim’s brother was detained in Roanne, in central France, where Kassim was born in 1987. The cousins were arrested in the suburbs of Dijon, in the country’s east.

The officer said French authorities targeted the three men because they had remained in close contact with Kassim, whose fame was fed, in part, by his appearance in a July 2016 video in which he beheaded an ISIS captive.

The officer told BuzzFeed News that authorities also had detained the wife and three children of another French citizen who’d joined the group in Iraq as they disembarked at Charles de Gaulle Airport from a flight that originated in Baghdad. The officer declined to provide the names of the family members or provide the exact day of their detention because authorities have not yet decided whether to charge them with a crime for having lived inside ISIS-controlled territory.

French officials confirmed the arrest of Kassim’s relatives to French news outlets on Thursday, but declined to confirm the airport arrests. An official of the French General Directorate for Internal Security, known by its French acronym DGSI, however, told BuzzFeed News the airport arrests had taken place. The official also refused to disclose additional information, citing privacy and legal protections for children.

Thousands of French citizens are believed to have joined ISIS in Iraq and Syria from 2013 to 2016, and for the past year, France has pursued a public policy of attempting to kill as many of those fighters as possible on the battlefield in hopes of preventing their return to France. Now, French officials are trying to determine what to do with family members who joined loved ones in ISIS-controlled areas but may not have committed any crimes and should now be allowed to return.

“French police and intelligence have a serious problem,” said the officer. “Kassim’s family and the family at the airport are only the start of this crisis. We have thousands of names of associates and families of ISIS members and other jihadists from al Qaeda that need to be checked, in addition to hundreds of fighters or families who might want to return from Iraq and Syria. It’s not easy determining who might also have been radicalized or just innocently stayed in contact with a loved one. This will take years to resolve.”