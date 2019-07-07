Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat What’s your favorite color?PinkAmy Shamblen on UnsplashGreenChris Lee on UnsplashBlueAdrien Ledoux on UnsplashYellowJason Leung on UnsplashWhat’s your favorite sport?SoccerVienna Reyes on UnsplashVolleyballColton Duke on UnsplashI don’t like sportsGemma Evans on UnsplashBasketballtommy bebo on UnsplashWhat's your favorite season?WinterAlexa Gaul on UnsplashSpringSlava Stupachenko on UnsplashSummerRaphaël Biscaldi on UnsplashFallJeremy Thomas on UnsplashWhat's your favorite accessory?Tote bagThom Bradley on UnsplashEarringsToa Heftiba on UnsplashScarfCory Bouthillette on UnsplashBeanieChristopher Harris on Unsplash This post was created by a member of BuzzFeed Community, where anyone can post awesome lists and creations. Learn more or post your buzz! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat