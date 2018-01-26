Trump Got What He Wanted In Davos: Elite Acceptance

Hundreds of men and women, collectively worth billions of dollars, pushed and shoved each other to get into a cavernous conference room to hear US President Donald Trump speak.

For most it was the first time seeing in the flesh a man who has transformed what it means to be a member of the “elite” in the world. Many had spent the week laughing about his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a conference that bills itself as one of ideas and intellectual thought.

But when the time came Friday and Trump walked onto the stage, they lifted up their phones and took endless photos. Trump ultimately got the most he could have hoped for from the global elite: their undivided attention and, despite some snickering, acceptance into their ranks.

Many packed the room to witness what they saw as a historical moment, or to see, as Nobel Prize–winning economist Joseph Stiglitz put it, “the theater.”

Trump’s short speech was an appeal for investment, a reiteration of his “America First” policy, and a relatively calm treatise on international trade. Boos filled the room when he lashed out at the media in a post-speech Q&A, saying, “It wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be.” But otherwise, the crowd largely listened to a straightforward scripted speech, which was as far from the president’s early-morning tweets as could be.

“People expected something crazy,” David Yakobashvili, founder of a number of Russian companies, told BuzzFeed News. “We didn’t come here to see a circus — he talked about business.”

“It was very good,” he said. (Russia’s deputy prime minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, said earlier that US officials were hiding from their Russian counterparts at Davos.)

The forum was rife with rumors for several days that groups of people would stage a walkout — the most recent rumor being that African businesspeople would protest the fact that Trump referred to the countries as a “shithole.” But only a couple walked out.